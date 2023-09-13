Punk: Rage & Revolution exhibition opens at Northampton Museum & Art Gallery

The exhibition opens this week and runs until March.

An exhibition looking at the Northampton and national punk scene in the 1970s opens this week.

Punk: Rage & revolution is at the Northampton Museum & Art Gallery from Saturday, September 16 to Sunday, March 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will tell the stories of local bands such as The Russians, The Submerged Tenth, and the I-Saws as well as documenting the infamous ‘Custard Pie Fight of Wellingborough Road’.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The exhibition is designed for both those who were there and those who weren’t and looks at the evolution of punk and its lasting legacy on music, fashion and culture today.

Most Popular

It also will feature Northampton’s post-punk pioneers Bauhaus.

The exhibition is open from 10am until 5pm from Tuesdays to Saturdays and from 12pm until 5pm on Sundays. Admission is free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On its opening day this Saturday, musician and author John Robb will return to Northampton to talk about the genre. Doors open at 12pm and admission to this event is £6.

For more details visit https://www.northamptonmuseums.com and https://rageandrevolution.co.uk/the-exhibition

Tickets for the launch event are available via https://www.northamptonmuseums.com/info/11/exhibitions/369/punkrage-revolution-opening-talk-john-robb

Ahead of the launch of the exhibition this Saturday, Las Vegas teenage punk trio The Dollheads are headlining The Black Prince this Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Siblings Angela, Samantha and Austin Avery have been playing together for more than six years and as The Dollheads since 2022.

They released their debut album What Teenage Angst? last September and the five song EP Et Cetera' in May this year, which features latest single, The Microphone.

They headline the Northampton venue on Friday, September 15.