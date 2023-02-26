Demented Are Go. Photo by Dirk Behlau.

Annual psychobilly festival Bedlam Breakout returns to Northampton in March with bands travelling from around the world to perform at the event.

Acts from Germany, Holland, Ireland and as far away as Japan will join homegrown talent at the Roadmender from Friday, March 10, to Sunday, March 12, with performances also taking place at nearby pub, The Bear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The opening night will be headlined by The Sabrejets with Batmobile headlining the Saturday night and Demented Are Go (pictured) headlining the Sunday.

More than 25 acts will be performing at Bedlam Breakout this year and Tobe Wright is among the team which makes the event happen.

Most Popular

Talking about this year’s opening day line-up, he said “Oh Gunquit will raise some interest with their 60s garage trash beat, I would say they are the curveball for Friday.

“The Sabrejets from Ireland headline and are a really good no nonsense rockabilly band.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Local group El Camino always put on a great show with Stu Rowland being an excellent frontman, and one of the Bedlam team.

“Deathcaps from London release their debut album at the festival and are a hardcore psychobilly band and the return of the Graveyard Johnnys from Wales is long overdue, they are a real crowd favourite.”

Psychobilly emerged in the 1980s, when the energy of punk was fused with American rockabilly and other sensibilities including B-movie horror imagery and a healthy dose of humour.

Bedlam Breakout has grown to become one of the UK’s premier psychobilly festivals and attracts fans and acts from across the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second night will be headlined by Dutch band, Batmobile.

“The Radios from Japan have caused a real stir among people coming, they are an old school style rockin’ psychobilly band,” adds Tobe.

“Raucous Red Roosters from Germany play a cool mixture of rockabilly and blues.

“Milwaukee Wildmen are heavy duty psychos from Holland, UK band Red Hot Riot have caused a lot of interest over the last year or so and have played a lot of festivals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The fantastic Blue Carpet Band make their second appearance at Bedlam and are back by popular demand.”

Bedford-based rockabilly crew The Broadway Twisters will be playing on the Sunday at Bedlam.

“When we heard their debut album, it sealed the deal and I recommend people check them out as they are different - rock n’ roll and rockabilly,” explains Tobe. “It’s a great mixture of styles and sounds.”

Other acts playing on the Sunday include legendary Medway garage band The Masonics, The Surfin’ Wombatz, Germany’s Dukes Of Tijuana and France’s Delirium Tremens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be stalls at the Roadmender selling music and merchandise, jewellery and homeware.

Talking about the enduring appeal of Bedlam Breakout, Mr Write adds: “It’s a real mad party atmosphere on the first night as people are catching up with friends from around the world that they haven't seen in a long time.

“If you like alternative music, come and give us a go. We don't think you'll be disappointed and you are certain to walk away with a smile on your face.”

This year’s full line up is available online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Music on the Friday is from 7pm. Tickets cost £20 on the door.

On the Saturday and Sunday, doors open at 12.30pm, with a 2am and 1am curfew respectively.

Advance tickets for the Saturday and Sunday cost £30 for each day or £35 on the door.

Nearby pub, The Bear will be holding after-show parties with bands playing into the early hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information, visit www.bedlambreakout.com