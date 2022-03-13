Psychobilly festival Bedlam Breakout returning to Northampton venues

The Shockwave Surferz are one of the bands playing Bedlam Brekout. Photo by Jonny Hemsley.

Renowned psychobilly festival Bedlam Breakout returns to Northampton this month for another three days of punk infused rockabilly.

Taking place at the Roadmender with afterparty performances at nearby pub The Bear, Bedlam Breakout will have a distinctly British feel this year due to travel uncertainty caused by the coronavirus.

However, this has allowed organisers to showcase the very best of the British rockabilly and psychobilly scene.

Tobe Wright, one of 10 people who helps organise the event, said: “With the UK slowly opening up we decided we should cautiously prepare for a return of the festival but with the rules regarding travel restrictions we had to make the hard decision to go for UK only bands.

“This was really well received by the crowd who come along and in fact has caused a nice bit of interest.”

Bedlam Breakout kicks off on Friday, March 18, with King Salami and the Cumberland Three, The Hurricanes, Restless and Shakin’ D.T.’s playing at the Roadmender before Killer Tone Jones and The Space Wasters will play at The Bear.

The Saturday will feature sets by King Kurt, Frenzy, The Hangmen, Long Tall Texans, Kings Of Hong Kong, The Wigs, The Blue Carpet Band, Thee Creepfreaks, The Raggyass Boys, Grave Failures and Gogo Loco. Stage Frite will play at the after show at The Bear.

The Sunday will feature sets by Epileptic Hillbillys, Bal Stingray and his Goo Goo Mucks, Furious, Thee Scarecrows AKA, The Hillmans, The Defiant Ones, The Mudd Club, The Dukes of Bordello and Shockwave Surferz (pictured above). Red Hot Riot will play at the after show at The Bear.

This year’s Bedlam Breakout has been branded ‘Back Out Of The Bunker’, a nod to the festival returning after its pandemic enforced hiatus.

The psychobilly genre grew out of 1980s punk and has a sound fused with American rockabilly.

Bedlam Breakout has grown to become one of the UK’s premier psychobilly festivals, in regular years attracting fans and bands from across the world.

Talking about the enduring appeal of Bedlam Breakout, Mr Wright said: “I can only say it has an electric atmosphere all weekend with people travelling from around the world.

“Whenever we have new people come along, we always get emails saying how incredibly friendly it all is, with many new friendships being made, but that’s the thing with Bedlam - it is actually more a social event.”

Besides music, there will be stalls selling clothes, jewellery and festival merchandise.

Bedlam Breakout begins on Friday, March 18, at the Roadmender in Lady’s Lane, Northampton.

Doors open at 7pm. Tickets cost £15 on the door.

On Saturday, March 19 and Sunday, March 20, doors open at 12.30pm. Advance tickets cost £30 for each day or £35 on the door.

Bedlam Breakout after show performances are at The Bear in Sheep Street.