Promoters Picky New look ahead to Independent Venue Week and their second anniversary

Picky New promoters Howard Jones and Nancy Elser.

This year, Picky New will celebrate two years of promoting live music at venues in Northampton.

Over the last couple of years, the husband and wife team of Nancy Elser and Howard Jones have been bringing some of the best emerging alternative talent to the county and for the first time are taking part in Independent Venue Week.

While Picky New has hosted gigs at venues across the town – they’ve made their home at Northampton back street boozer The Garibaldi Hotel – itself hosting IVW gigs for the first time this year.

Talking about their origins, Nancy said: “Picky New started in February 2023 after a late night, somewhat drunken conversation, at 2am with a friend who suggested that we start doing promotions.

“We were incredulous - surely you can’t just start a promotions company?

“You must have an intimate knowledge of the music industry, right? Turns out, you can start a company just like that.

“We’d never done anything like this before, but we have a passion for live music and discovering up-and-coming bands in small, intimate venues.

“It also helps that we’re older with a bit of disposable income and a house large enough to house bands who play for us.”

They hosted their first gig in July 2023 and went from seven gigs that year, to 66 last year while also helping to plan tours for Brighton’s Canned Pineapple and Northampton rock duo Fountain.

Nancy and her husband Howard are joined in Picky New by Beth Brady. who helps on social media.

And, while Nancy organises the gigs with both the venues and bands and commissions the artwork for promotional posters – she’s quick to explain her husband is also key to Picky New.

“My husband is integral to our success - he understands all the technical aspects of gigs and works with the sound engineers.

“He also functions as our stage manager - he can set up a drum kit handily - and runs our webpage."

Picky New have two main goals. Firstly, to bring up-and-coming acts to Northampton, making it a “must stop” town on the UK’s tour circuit – instead of being overlooked by the likes of Milton Keynes and Bedford. Secondly, to support the town’s music scene.

Nancy explains: “By nurturing the Northampton music scene and giving them opportunities to play with touring bands, local artists can forge connections and expand beyond Northampton.”

Since establishing Picky New, the promoters have put on gigs at venues including The Black Prince in Abington Square, The Lab in Charles Street and The Garibaldi in Bailiff Street.

For Independent Venue Week, four of their five gigs are at the latter – a venue they have established as their home.

“We absolutely love The Garibaldi Hotel,” explains Nancy.

“They trust us to find great music and organise exciting gigs.

“Our musical tastes align perfectly, especially with post-punk, grunge, shoegaze and noise bands which are popular with their clientele.

“The bands love the venue and the staff.

“One band currently enjoying skyrocketing commercial success, Welly, even requested to play there again last year, despite being suited for a larger venue.

“The beer selection is excellent and the food is amazing. They treat us and the bands very well.”

Independent Venue Week is held annually and is a week long celebration of independently run music venues in the UK.

Hundreds of venues take part and Nancy is quick to praise the team behind the initiative who helped get The Garibaldi recognised as one of the ‘official venues’ involved.

And, while she admits being excited about all of Picky New’s Independent Venue Week gigs, she’s quick to highlight the Miki Berenyi Trio who are playing The Lab on Wednesday, January 29, and All-Day Racket 2 at The Garibaldi on Saturday, February 1.

“Shoegaze and dreampop fans will love the music that Miki - the former lead singer of 90s shoegaze band Lush - makes with her Miki Berenyi Trio,” she says.

“We’re proud to partner with FMLY Agency from Brighton for this gig, as they represent some of our favourite bands.

“For our all-dayer, we’ve leveraged our special relationship with Brighton, which has an incredible music scene thanks to the UK BIMM campus.

“We invited five Brighton bands we love - Bones Ate Arfa, Spill, Oral Habit, Kitchen Lover, and Honeybadger, thinking that not everyone could make it - but they were all excited to play, making this event quite Brighton-heavy.

“We also have on two young local favourites, Skelta from Bedford and Headswitcher from Northampton.

“Our headliner is Nottingham’s Cucamaras, a band I’ve followed even before we started the promotions company. It’s thrilling to have them headline this event.”

Turning to the rest of 2025, Picky New’s diary is already filling up with acts including

Poppyshow, Sex Toy Vending Machine, Baudelaire, Hypothetics, SØWT, Bloodworm, DEAFDEAFDEAF and Shtëpi all set to play alongside other shows by local acts.

Finally, Nancy adds, “We have a very special gig to celebrate our second anniversary in July - but our lips are sealed on that one for now.”

For details of all forthcoming gigs by Picky New, visit https://pickynew.com