Prepare for chills and thrills as Danny Robins brings Uncanny back to Northampton

Danny Robins: 'We can promise you a fun, thought-provoking, scare-filled night out'

Astonishing tales of the supernatural will be explored on stage in Northampton when Danny Robins returns to the Royal & Derngate this month.

Robins’s first Uncanny live stage show I Know What I Saw was one of the best-selling paranormal shows in theatre history. Now, Robins and his team of experts are back with new, thrillingly terrifying real-life stories and witness accounts that promise to have audiences gripped.

It may be based on a podcast, but Uncanny: Fear of the Dark has a backdrop of spine-tingling sound design, video projection and theatrical magic. Robins will bring to life accounts of hauntings, apparitions, poltergeists, UFOs and events that seem to defy logical explanation, examining them with the help of experts, psychologist Dr Ciarán O’Keeffe and writer and parapsychologist Evelyn Hollow, with input from audiences who will get the chance ask questions, come up with theories and share their own potentially paranormal experiences. Believers and sceptics alike are invited.

Danny Robins is creator of the hugely successful BBC Radio 4 podcasts and global hits, Uncanny, The Battersea Poltergeist and The Witch Farm, the BBC TV series Uncanny and the award-winning West End play 2:22 – A Ghost Story.

He said: “Taking Uncanny on the road and meeting thousands of fans over the last two years has been thrilling for me, so it’s great to be hitting the road again.

"If you love ghost stories and want to try and make sense of these strange mysteries, we can promise you a fun, thought-provoking, scare-filled night out. Across the podcast, TV series and live show, there’s been no shortage of new stories to tell.

"Each case is hand-picked for the format and the atmosphere at the live shows has been electric. I can’t wait to welcome people back, as well as inviting new audiences along for the ride.”

Directed by Sam Hodges, Uncanny: Fear of the Dark is designed by internationally acclaimed Zoë Hurwitz, winner of the Linbury prize – the leading award for stage design – with lighting designed by Elliot Griggs, sound design by Alex Braithwaite and video projection by Zakk Hein.

The show is staged by theatre Tilted. Sam Hodges of Tilted saud: “With live podcast shows on the rise, what makes Tilted’s approach unique is creating shows that are inherently theatrical, playful and interactive, and, with the help of a brilliant design team, the extraordinary stories that Uncanny features offer a unique opportunity to do just that”.

The recommended age limit is ten and above, but parental discretion is advised, and the running time is 120 minutes plus interval.

Uncanny: Fear of the Dark comes to the Royal & Derngate on Tuesday September 25. Visit royalandderngate.co.uk or call 01604 624811 to book.