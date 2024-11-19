Polina Chaika at All Saints

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest Lunchtime Live Concert at All Saints Church, Northampton was given by the violinist Polina Chaika, accompanied by Jem Lowther, Director of Music at the Church on November 7.

Polina is Ukranian. She played from 2014 in the Orchestra of the Odessa State Opera and was permanent resident of the Department of Chamber Ensemble of the Odessa National Music Academy and soloist with the Odessa Phiharmonic.

Since the Ukrainian war started she has played in the Orchestre Naytional de France and with the Orchestre Dijon Bourgogne. She has lived in Northampton for just over a year and although she has frequently played here with a touring ballet company this was her first solo performance in Britain.

The concert attracted an enthusiastic audience, perhaps the largest of the 2024/5 season so far.

The concert opened with JS Bach’s Air from the Orchestral Suite in D (better known as the “Air on a G string”. This well-known piece played with a gentle flow. Such an attractive start made you want to listen more.

The next piece, and a highlight of the concert, was an arrangement of “Winter” from Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons” (one of the four concertos that make up this work).

The first movement is a portrait of ice and snow and was suitably sparklingly played. The secondly movement, describing pleasant afternoons by the fire included some wonderful trills on the violin. The last movement was back outside in the cold included what might be a fall on an icy path or a frozen pond or might in this performance include sneezing. It ends with a dazzling presto, when perhaps skating has been mastered.

The next piece was the equally well known “Meditation” from “Thais” by Massenet. It was certainly wonderfully reflective even though perhaps a little quicker than many performances of it.

This was followed by Paganini’s “Cantabile. ” This was a a gentle piece played with a singing tone. Next were “Four Short Pieces” by Frank Bridge. The short pieces were another “Meditation,” “Spring Song”(light and hopeful)“ and “Lullaby” (gentle with a swing-a rocked cradle perhaps)

Although the entire programme consisted of violin solos played with an organ accompaniment, the only piece actually written for that slightly unusual combination of instruments was the final piece. This was Motum Perpetuum by Josef Rheinberger. It is a brilliant showpiece played with great élan by both players and was a fine finish to the concert.

Quotes from the audience members I heard were “brilliant,” “effortless” and “sublimely beautiful.”

The next concert in the series will be at 1.10pm at All Saints Church in the centre of Northampton, when Jem Lowther will accompany his talented sister the cellist Oona Lowther

Entry is free and there will be a retiring collection