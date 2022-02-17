The Picturedrome brings Magic Mike to Northampton with 'Million Dollar Men' tribute act in April

A Northampton venue is bringing Magic Mike to town with the London-born 'Million Dollar Men' tribute act.

Originally inspired by the film 'Magic Mike' starring Channing Tatum, the production, taking to the stage at The Picturedrome, hopes to capture the feel of a 'modern burlesque' show but wrapped in a fun, 'not too raunchy' experience.

Despite being delayed like many shows due to lockdowns, the project is still going strong, even bringing in some touring members from the London show.

Dancers will don a series of costumes and dance to various genres of music

Ian Sutherland, the show's promoter and resident DJ at The Picturedrome, said: "We had an idea originally to put on the show while the Euros were on, so there was something for the women. But that didn't end up happening because of Covid-19.

"It will be a full on visual feast for the eyes.

"It's a modern-day interpretation of what goes on in female strip clubs, with some added flare.

"We've got fire-breathers, west-end trained performers and people dancing sexy to songs like R&B classics. I'd say it's sexy, but not too sexy. It's raunchy fun, but nothing too full-on.

An 'element of danger' keeps excitement high

"You don't have to travel to London to see this. It's coming straight to Northampton. So if anyone wants to have a great night out, and not break the bank by travelling to London, they can have a meal here first, watch the show and then stay on if they want for the DJs afterwards.

"It isn't just for women, either. We're an LGBT-friendly establishment so it's open to anyone that wants to come down."

Andy Mcguire, who co-produces and choreographs the show alongside Hannah Thompson, and acts as the show's host, said that they will have a wide range of sights on display with a show that, while it started as a tribute to Magic Mike has taken on 'its own identity.'

He said: "The show is five years old now. When we first started it we wanted to do an all-male dance show just like Magic Mike.

"We have a real variety of dancers in the show. Dancers these days are multi-talented so we try to incorporate that so they can show us what they've got.

"There's a little bit of a danger element to the night, like with our two fire breathers who do tricks like jumping over one another, which I think is just visually spectacular.

"We have audience participation where ladies can come up on the stage, some of the lads go into the audience too. People can choose to sit back and enjoy or get involved.

"Million Dollar Men is like a cross between between Magic Mike and Cirque du Soleil. It's the ultimate girls' night out.

"We get a lot of women coming up to us afterwards saying 'we came in not knowing what to expect, but this has really blown our minds'.

"You'll have a fun night, you'll find the host funny (I hope!) and you'll see all sorts of brilliant sexy dancing."