Picnic on the Lawn concert set to take place at Northampton university this week

Residents are invited to pack a picnic and bring some bubbles along to a classical concert set to take place at the University of Northampton this week.

The ‘Picnic on the Lawn’ concert will take place at the University of Northampton on Saturday, July 16 and organisers have promised it is going to be a “belter.”

Speaking of the event the conductor and compere for the evening Stephen Bell said: “We’ve been planning this for over a year now and it’s all coming together brilliantly.

The event will take place at the University of Northampton.

“I can’t wait to hear the Youth Performances because we want to give the young talent in Northampton an opportunity to have some stage and performing experience.”

The concert, described as a “classical spectacular”, will feature Northamptonshire Youth Performances, the Northampton Male Voice Choir, Joshua Daniel (aka: ‘The Tenor’) and local brass group, the GUS Band.

Organisers have said this concert marks an exciting moment in the Northampton Brass Bands’ calendar with what they hope will become an annual go-to event.

Stephen continued: “Once the mighty GUS band takes to the main stage at 7.30pm there will be glorious music for everyone to enjoy from Finlandia to Toccata in D Minor and Paganini with opportunities to sing along to favourites from Elgar’s Land of Hope and Glory and Jerusalem with the Northampton Male Voice Choir and Joshua Daniel.

Poster for 'Picnic on the Lawn' at the University of Northampton.

“This event will have people bursting with melody and tunes and it’s simply not to be missed.”

Guests are encouraged to pack a picnic, bring a rug and enjoy some bubbles as they head down to the University of Northampton’s Engine Shed Lawn on Saturday, July 16.

Youth performances commence at 5pm and the main concert starts at 7.30pm.

For admission and gazebo tickets (Under 16s Free) and full details for this event, visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/.../the-gus-band.../e-epzovy

Youth talent wishing to be considered for this event should contact Stephen Bell on 07749 111171 for further information.