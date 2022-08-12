Photos: World-famous folk rock festival, Fairport's Cropredy Convention, is BACK!

After a mini break due to the pandemic, the world-famous folk rock festival - Fairport's Cropredy Convention - has returned.
Fairport opened with their acoustic set and the Trevor Horn band headlined. Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp joined him for one song mid-set.
Here are the photos from the first day (Thursday August 11) of the festival, in the village of Cropredy just over the border in Oxfordshire, taken by David Jackson.
1. Fans at Cropredy Convention, Thursday, August 11, 2022. Photo by David Jackson.
2. Edward II performing at Cropredy Convention, Thursday, August 11, 2022. Photo by David Jackson.
3. Fairport Convention performing an acoustic set, opening the first day of Cropredy Convention. Thursday, August 11, 2022. Photo by David Jackson.
4. Fans at Cropredy Convention, Thursday, August 11, 2022. Photo by David Jackson.
