Cropredy Convention continues with headliners 10cc headlining today and hosts Fairport Convention playing tomorrow.

Nile Rodgers and CHIC headlined the opening day of Cropredy Convention yesterday.

The annual festival returned to its regular home in Williamscot on the border of Oxfordshire and Northamptonshire.

Hosts Fairport Convention kicked off proceedings with a short acoustic set before being followed by Merry Hell, Wilson & Wakeman, Toyah Willcox & Robert Fripp – whose set included a host of covers including Black Sabbath’s Paranoid, Neil Young’s Rockin’ In The Free World and David Bowie’s Heroes - before headliner Nile Rodgers took to the stage.

Rodgers opened with Le Freak and Everybody Dance before playing some of his best-known hits and songs he’s written and produced for some of the biggest names in music including Diana Ross’ I’m Coming Out and Madonna’s Like A Virgin.

The festival continues today with headliner 10cc before Fairport Convention return to the stage on Saturday to bring Cropredy to a close.

