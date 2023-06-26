Photo Gallery: Magnificent Muse delight rock fans at The National Bowl in Milton Keynes

Muse were joined by Royal Blood and The Warning at the Milton Keynes venue.

Tens of thousands of music fans headed to The National Bowl in Milton Keyes on Sunday to see rock trio Muse.

The band has been playing gigs across the UK as part of their Will Of The People World Tour.

Muse played a career spanning 25-song set which featured many of their biggest hits including Hysteria, Plug In Baby and Knights Of Cydonia.

Joining Muse were rock duo Royal Blood and Mexico’s The Warning.

We were there to photograph all three bands and some of the fans on the barrier, many of who had queued for hours to be in the front row. A full review of the gig will follow.

Muse bassist Chris Wolstenholme

Muse singer and guitarist Matt Bellamy

Muse drummer Dominic Howard

Muse singer and guitarist Matt Bellamy