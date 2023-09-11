Photo Gallery: Acts take to the stage at this year's Northampton Music Festival

Nearly 100 acts played across nine stages across Northampton’s town centre.

Music fans headed to Northampton on Sunday for the return of the town’s annual music festival.

Hundreds of fans enjoyed music across nine different stages, showcasing some of the county’s best musicians.

This year, the Main Stage was moved to Abington Street due to work taking place in the Market Square. It was headlined by singer-songwriter Billy Lockett, who released his debut album Abington Grove this year.

During the day, people enjoyed music in glorious sunshine while also dodging downpours.

Other acts performing on the main stage included Anti!i, Fountain, Great Adamz, Chargr, Charlotte Carpenter and Carly Wilford. The stage was opened by the MNTC singers who were followed by The Stencil Pencils.

Elsewhere, the Northampton Ukulele Group opened the World Music Stage at All Saints Church which also hosted performances by The Ivor Johnson Band and the T Bone Afrika All Stars.

In the Guildhall Courtyard, the Jazz Stage featured acts including Peter Hemsley, the Sheila Waterfield Trio and The Sam Montero Piano Trio.

The Performing Room at the top of Guildhall Road hosted the Beats, Lyric and Poetry Stage which featured performances by acts including Brooklyn 4D, Nevmore and Har-Q.

On the Classical Stage inside Northampton Museum, there were performances acts including the Queen Eleanor Choir and the Northampton Male Voice Choir.

Meanwhile, the New Boots Stage at The Black Prince in Abington Square included sets by Tu-Kay & Ryan, Eddz, King’s Gambit and Christ Watson.

The Vulcan Works hosted the Student Showcase Stage and there were also two acoustic ‘pop-up’ stages outside V&B and The Fish.

