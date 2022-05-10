Phantom Isle to play EP release gig at Roadmender this weekend

Phantom Isle

Phantom Isle are headlining the Roadmender to celebrate the release of their new EP Out Of Blue which is out this week.

The six track EP draws influences from 90s acid house, alternative rock and industrial genres and lead single 1992 is out now.

The tracks on the EP, each named after years in the band members’ childhoods talk about birth, family rifts, racism, grief and love while sonically manifesting all the grooves and alternative dance pedigree the band have become known for.

Out Of Blue follows a string of singles and touring which have seen the band featured on Channel 4’s Made In Chelsea, headline the MaNo Festival in Germany and receiving support from across the BBC network.

The EP’s first single, 1992 was released last month and while leaning firmly into 90s trance and techno is still very much a modern rock track at its core, with dark, soaring vocals, crunchy bass guitar, live drums and a fuzzy guitar outro to boot.

The music video was directed by Ksenia Kulakova, who recently directed the video for Rina Sawayama’s track, Lucid.

Phantom Isle comprise of singer and guitarist Pete Marchant, drummer Sam Thorne, bassist Jonny Longland and keyboard player Josh Pullen.

Along with the late founding member Matt Marchant, the band all grew up in the 1990s with a love for videogames and the music that soundtracked them.

Before his passing from a brain tumour in 2019, Pete’s brother Matt named the band Phantom Isle after a race circuit from Ridge Racer Type 4, which he played endlessly as an 11-year-old when the PS1 game was released in 1999.

Phantom Isle headline The George Tavern in London on Friday, May 13, before playing the Roadmender in Northampton on Saturday, May 14.

Support at the Roadmender is by Stereo Ghosts and Eddz.