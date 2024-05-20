Peter Doherty will headline the Roadmender in August.

Singer-songwriter Pete Doherty will headline the Roadmender in August.

The musician, best known as a member of indie-rock quartet The Libertines, will head to the Northampton venue on Wednesday, August 28.

The Libertines released their fourth album All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade earlier this year and the album topped the UK’s official albums chart.

Aside from his role in the band, Doherty has released numerous albums as a solo artist and also as a member of Babyshambles.

The Libertines on stage at MK11 in Milton Keynes on Thursday, January 26, 2024. Photo by David Jackson.

His most recent album, The Fantasy Life of Poetry & Crime, was released in 2022.

Last year, Doherty featured in the second series of the BBC’s Louis Theroux Interviews as well as in the documentary Stranger In My Own Skin which was directed by his partner Katia deVidas.

He was most recently in the region in January when he joined other members of The Libertines to play a headline gig at MK11 in Milton Keynes.

The Libertines are also due to headline On The Beach in Brighton in July.

Tickets for the gig go on sale at 10am on Friday, May 24, at 10am and cost £30 before fees.