News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
Police officer who had sex with 13-year-old gets jail
UK airlines on red alert as firm accused of selling fake turbines
Wetherspoons reports first annual profits since pandemic
Scotland hit with amber flood warnings as 'heatwave' approaches south

Performers come together for third gig marking World Mental Health Day

There will be performances by That Joe Payne, Brooklyn 4D, The Brewers Daughter, Dr Audrey Tang and Tré Ventour-Griffiths.
By David Jackson
Published 8th Oct 2023, 19:17 BST- 1 min read
That Joe Payne. Photo by Jack Savage.That Joe Payne. Photo by Jack Savage.
That Joe Payne. Photo by Jack Savage.

Musicians and speakers from across Northampton are coming together for an event on World Mental Health Day.

The World Mental Health NN gig series was curated by musician San-D Godoy-Messenger, who performs as Velvet Engine.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It aims to stand up to the stigma around mental health and help democratise wellness - all while enjoying music and inspiring talks.

The third event is on World Mental Health Day on Tuesday, October 10, at 7pm at Fat Fugu in Northampton.

Most Popular

    There will be live performances from That Joe Payne, Brooklyn 4D and The Brewers Daughter and talks from Dr Audrey Tang and Tré Ventour-Griffiths.

    Joe Payne (pictured) recently released his latest solo album Bread & Circuses.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The record followed the debut album by the award-winning vocalist By Name By Nature which focused on his own personal battle with mental health, using his voice to reach out to others suffering with anxiety and depression.

    Brooklyn4D is Northampton rapper and producer Brooklyn Forde while The Brewers Daughter mix folk and roots music with a social, political and ecological commentary.

    Dr Tang is a chartered psychologist and hosts the podcast Retrain Your Brain for Success and The Wellbeing Lounge on NLiveRadio.

    Ventour-Griffiths is an autistic-dyspraxic creative, public historian, sociologist, writer and speaker whose work can be broadly contained under Black British histories, neurodiversity, intersectionality, film and TV and insurgent politics.

    Tickets cost £7 and available via www.wegottickets.com/event/591769

    Related topics:PerformersMusiciansNorthampton