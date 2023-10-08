Performers come together for third gig marking World Mental Health Day
Musicians and speakers from across Northampton are coming together for an event on World Mental Health Day.
The World Mental Health NN gig series was curated by musician San-D Godoy-Messenger, who performs as Velvet Engine.
It aims to stand up to the stigma around mental health and help democratise wellness - all while enjoying music and inspiring talks.
The third event is on World Mental Health Day on Tuesday, October 10, at 7pm at Fat Fugu in Northampton.
There will be live performances from That Joe Payne, Brooklyn 4D and The Brewers Daughter and talks from Dr Audrey Tang and Tré Ventour-Griffiths.
Joe Payne (pictured) recently released his latest solo album Bread & Circuses.
The record followed the debut album by the award-winning vocalist By Name By Nature which focused on his own personal battle with mental health, using his voice to reach out to others suffering with anxiety and depression.
Brooklyn4D is Northampton rapper and producer Brooklyn Forde while The Brewers Daughter mix folk and roots music with a social, political and ecological commentary.
Dr Tang is a chartered psychologist and hosts the podcast Retrain Your Brain for Success and The Wellbeing Lounge on NLiveRadio.
Ventour-Griffiths is an autistic-dyspraxic creative, public historian, sociologist, writer and speaker whose work can be broadly contained under Black British histories, neurodiversity, intersectionality, film and TV and insurgent politics.
Tickets cost £7 and available via www.wegottickets.com/event/591769