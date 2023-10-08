Performers come together for third gig marking World Mental Health Day

That Joe Payne. Photo by Jack Savage.

Musicians and speakers from across Northampton are coming together for an event on World Mental Health Day.

The World Mental Health NN gig series was curated by musician San-D Godoy-Messenger, who performs as Velvet Engine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It aims to stand up to the stigma around mental health and help democratise wellness - all while enjoying music and inspiring talks.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The third event is on World Mental Health Day on Tuesday, October 10, at 7pm at Fat Fugu in Northampton.

Most Popular

There will be live performances from That Joe Payne, Brooklyn 4D and The Brewers Daughter and talks from Dr Audrey Tang and Tré Ventour-Griffiths.

Joe Payne (pictured) recently released his latest solo album Bread & Circuses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The record followed the debut album by the award-winning vocalist By Name By Nature which focused on his own personal battle with mental health, using his voice to reach out to others suffering with anxiety and depression.

Brooklyn4D is Northampton rapper and producer Brooklyn Forde while The Brewers Daughter mix folk and roots music with a social, political and ecological commentary.

Dr Tang is a chartered psychologist and hosts the podcast Retrain Your Brain for Success and The Wellbeing Lounge on NLiveRadio.

Ventour-Griffiths is an autistic-dyspraxic creative, public historian, sociologist, writer and speaker whose work can be broadly contained under Black British histories, neurodiversity, intersectionality, film and TV and insurgent politics.