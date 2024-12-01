Pendulum to play "biggest ever live show" at National Bowl in Milton Keynes next summer
The band previously played the legendary Milton Keynes venue in 2008 supporting Linkin Park and two years later in 2010 supporting The Prodigy.
They will headline on Saturday, August 9, 2025, with tickets going on presale on Thursday, December 5 at 10am and then on general sale the following day at the same time.
The Australian act, known for mixing drum and bass and rock, released their debut album Hold Your Colour in 2005.
This has since been followed by 2008’s In Silico and 2010’s Immersion.
In the UK, they have had top 10 hits in the singles chart with Propane Nightmares and Watercolour which reached number nine and number four respectively.
Announcing the show online, organisers said: “After the roaring sold-out success of this summer's inaugural event with Chase & Status, we're turning up the volume and stepping into 2025 with a lineup that's larger than life.
“More stages, more energy with an unstoppable fusion of live and DJ performances that will set the Bowl ablaze.
“Leading the charge is none other than the mighty Pendulum.
“Returning to Milton Keynes Bowl to take their rightful place at the top with their seismic live performance and unrivalled signature sound.”
Pendulum are expected to be joined by more than 40 other artists on the day performing across multiple stages.
Fans can sign up for pre-sale tickets at http://www.pendulum-live.com