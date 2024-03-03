Paul Draper to bring Mansun's Six anniversary tour to Roadmender next month

Paul Draper. Photo by Tina Korhonen.

Paul Draper will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of Mansun’s album Six at the Roadmender next month.

Draper is playing 11 dates across the UK, playing the album in full and will headline the Northampton venue on Wednesday, April 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When alt-rock quartet Mansun regrouped to write their seminal sophomore album Six, front man Paul Draper and the band were faced with the task of topping their 1997 chart topping debut album, Attack Of The Grey Lantern.

Most Popular

The resulting music was a unification of numerous ideas and inspirations, with elements of pop, electronica and progressive rock.

Mansun included a Tchaikovsky sample interlaced with electronic drums and spooky synth lines, references to religious scepticism, Winnie the Pooh, Stanley Kubrick, Marxism and spoken word from the legendary fourth Doctor Who - Tom Baker.

Its varied sounds result in dynamic switches mid-track to seemingly new songs, making the album a timeless record, even 25 years on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NME described the record as, “A twisting maze of prog, glam and early-'80s guitar pop...No-one has done northern angst on LSD quite like this”.

It featured the singles Legacy, Being A Girl, Negative and Six.

Draper said: “After selling out the first leg of the Six tour I’m really looking forward to getting back on the road to play the second leg.

“I’ll also be playing a set of my solo material and we’ll be supported by hotly tipped new Liverpool band Woo. See you there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mansun were one of the most iconic and innovative British bands of the late 90s.

Having signed to the legendary record label Parlophone they released four albums – Attack of the Grey Lantern (1997), Six (1998), Little Kix (2000) and the posthumous album Kelptomania following the band’s split – as well as a popular and now rare series of EPs.

Draper released his second solo album Cult Leader Tactics in 2022 and will be joined by his full band on this tour.

Paul Draper headlines The Roadmender on Wednesday, April 24.