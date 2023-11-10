Ozric Tentacles and Gong bring co-headline tour to the Roadmender

Ozric Tentacles.

​Ozric Tentacles and Gong have again joined forces for a co-headline UK tour which heads to Northampton later this month.

Regarded as one of the most influential bands to emerge from the UK’s festival scene, Ozric Tentacles have returned after a long hiatus and released their latest album Lotus Unfolding last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Co-headliners and seminal psych-rockers Gong also released their latest LP Unending Ascending this month

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gong. Photo by Olivia Sofia Ferrara

Most Popular

Their 2022 joint tour was the first Ozric Tentacles full-band outing in eight years and the first time both bands had toured together.

They headline the Roadmender on Thursday, November 23 as part of a 14-date tour.

Fruit Salad Lights, long-time visual collaborator with both bands, will accompany their performances throughout the tour with a stunning light show and mind-expanding projections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Multi-instrumentalist Ed Wynne from Ozrics Tentacles said: “We had a great time last year with our label mates Gong and it was fun to take a full band out on the road after such a long hiatus.

“Brandi Wynne is back on bass, and we introduced our fantastic new drummer, Tim Wallander.

“So, here we go for round two – up, up and away.”

Gong frontman Kavus Torabi added: “We knew the first tour we did last year with Ozric Tentacles was going to be good, but I don’t think either band realised just how good.

“As mind-blowing as it may have been for the audience, it was as beautiful for both bands off stage.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As co-headliners, the bands will alternate the running order each night.

In accordance with the wishes of the late Gong founder Dævid Allen, the current line-up have been going from strength to strength since his death in 2015 and have released the highly acclaimed studio albums Rejoice! I’m Dead! and The Universe Also Collapses as well as the live album Pulsing Signals.

Ozric Tentacles formed during the solstice at Stonehenge Free Festival in 1983, going on to become psychedelic staples at Glastonbury and other festivals.

The creative vision of multi-instrumentalist Ed Wynne, the Ozrics’ uniquely trippy soundscapes connect fans of progressive rock, psychedelia and dance music culture.