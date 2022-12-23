Outstanding contribution to music award handed to Chronicle and Echo legend

David Jackson, music writer and photographer has been recognised for his outstanding work supporting the local music scene at the Northamptonshire Local Music Awards.

David has been covering the Northants and wider regions music scene for more than 15 years, including for Chronicle & Echo, and was elated by this recognition of his passion.

He said: “I’m really grateful to the organisers of the NMLAs for this award, it’s genuinely lovely to get the recognition.

David Jackson (centre) has been awarded the Outstanding Contribution to Local Music Award

“Newspapers, radio stations, independent publishers and bloggers all have a vital part to play in championing emerging local talent as well as covering already established acts who are touring across the country.

“The Northamptonshire music scene is probably stronger than it’s ever been and this awards event has highlighted the wealth of talent we have - not just through the winners, but through everyone who was nominated.

“While you’d never solely measure success by the size of the stage or the number of people someone is performing to, it’s been great to be able to champion acts who have gone onto represent the county on a national and international level.

“I appreciate not everyone has the time or inclination to pay attention to their local music scene, but remember, it’s where you see great music without worrying about three-figure ticket prices or nonsense like premium viewing areas.

“There’s a considerable number of other people in Northamptonshire who are really important to the success of its music scene and I’m sure they’ll also be recognised in future years with this award.”

The Northamptonshire Local Music Awards was held at The Charles Bradlaugh in Northampton on December 12 where 14 awards were presented to artists, venues and producers from the area.

This was the first year of the awards evening and it was a huge success. The event was sold out and more than 2,500 people voted for their favourites in the categories in the run up to the evening.