Our Little Hour review - War, football and music merge in story worthy of a Hollywood blockbuster

'The performances are absolutely spot-on': Leon Newman, Neil Reidman and Susie Broadbent in Our Little Hour

Steve Mills reviews Our Little Hour, by playwright Dougie Blaxland and composer Chris Anthony, at the Royal & Derngate, Northampton

The harrowing reality of the First World War, the raw passion of football and various musical numbers might not seem like elements that would work together.

But Our Little Hour does combine all of these elements very successfully to tell the story of Northampton footballing legend Walter Tull in an incredibly polished production.

Three actors are on stage for more or less the entire time and they deftly move between the different characters in telling this life story. It doesn’t seem fair to single out one in a three-person show so all credit to Leon Newman, Susie Broadbent and Neil Reidman. The performances are absolutely spot on and their voices are a delight to listen to.

It is a real challenge to portray all of the various characters that Walter came into contact with during his life, including brother, father, mother, church leaders, football scouts and military personnel. But in spite of the small cast, it feels like a massive world that he was part of.

And it is packed with just enough joy, optimism and hope to enhance his story.

Anyone familiar with his story will know his unfortunate ending, but you have been on such a journey with the character throughout the two-hour show that its end is massively devastating and a few tears were shed in the auditorium.

I have to admit to not being massively familiar with Tull’s story before the show, beyond a fleeting glance in the massive annals of footballing history. But I’m so glad to have acquainted myself with his tale.

It’s a story that deserves much greater recognition and one that could easily make the transition to the big screen in a glossy biopic. And if that retelling is ever told, I only hope it captures some of the magic from this production.

Our Little Hour runs at the Royal and Derngate until Saturday November 2. Visit royalandderngate.co.uk or call 01604 624811 to book.