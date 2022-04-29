Organisers reveal Northampton Music Festival line up

Music fans in the Market Square for Northampton Music Festival in 2019.

Sarpa Salpa, Phantom Isle, TB Africa Allstars and the Alex Clarke Duo are among the names who will play at the Northampton Music Festival which returns in June.

At a launch event last night, organisers revealed most of the festival’s line up and details of the six stages which will be at different locations across the town centre.

Festival music director Graham Roberts said: “The festival is essentially a love song to Northampton and comes from the heart of a group of dedicated volunteers involved in the local music scene.

Sarpa Salpa at SXSW in Austin, Texas.

“We can't wait to put Shoe Town on the music map with this year's line-up and we're thrilled that Sarpa Salpa will be headlining the main stage and bringing the festival to a close.”

The festival’s Main Stage will return to the Market Square and joining headliners Sarpa Salpa will be Pure Genius, Phantom Isle, Lay It Down, Sharmaine, Lite Sleeper, Hana Brooks, Mystic Crew, Richard Exall’s Shooting Stars and the Wellingborough Gospel Choir.

The World Music Stage will return to the Guildhall Courtyard where TBone Africa Allstars will be joined by Durgesh and Friends, Brazilian Vibes, Inta Africa, Paul Jackson and the Ivor Johnson Band.

The Jazz Stage in The Guildhall Hotel Courtyard will see the Alex Clarke Duo joined by the Wayne Matthews Trio, Day, Wood and Co, The Krupa Connection, the Dan Wyllie Quartet and Elle Delaney and Co.

Organisers of NMF outside V and B for the launch of this year's festival.

The Classical and Choral Stage at Northampton Museum will feature performances by David Blackadder and Richard Holloway, Rob Colley, Joshua S Bell and the Wellingborough Gospel Choir.

The University of Northampton and Northampton College will have a student showcase at Element in George Row and the New Boots website will host a stage at The Black Prince in Abington Square.

Festival headliners Sarpa Salpa release their new single Dreaming on Friday, May 6, and recently returned from playing gigs in Austin, Texas, as part of the South By Southwest festival.

Drummer Charlie Doe said: “We’re all really happy to be headlining our hometown festival, it’s great to have been asked and to be recognised at this level.

“We played an afternoon acoustic session at the festival in 2018 on a different stage so it’s nice to be returning and to be returning as headliners.

“NMF is really important because it really shines a light on the talent the town has.”

Northampton Music Festival was founded by musician and businessman John Richardson and is now in its 15th year.

It regularly attracts an estimated 10,000 music lovers to the town.

Northampton Music Festival returns on Sunday, June 19, from midday until 9pm. Admission is free.