Organisers confirm full line-up and stages for Northampton Music Festival

The Northampton Music Festival is on September 8

All of the acts performing at next weekend’s Northampton Music Festival and the location of the stages have been confirmed by the event’s organisers.

There will be more than 60 acts performing across six stages when the festival returns on Sunday, September 8.

For the first time, the Main Stage will be in Guildhall Road facing up towards the town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Classical & World Fusion Stage will be at Northampton Museum, the Jazz Stage will be at All Saints Church, the Student Showcase Stage will be at the Performing Room in Guildhall, the Acoustic Stage at V&B in St Giles’ Square and the Beats, Lyric and poetry Stage at Coconut Paradise in Gold Street.

Organisers of this year’s festival again found themselves looking for a new location for the main stage because of the ongoing work in both Abington Street where it was last year and Market Square where it has traditionally been.

The Main Stage will be headlined by Mae Stephens who will be joined by Eden Lole, Woahgetter, Maddox Jones, Freya Rose, Weirdoe, The Vandervalls, Meggz and Nerissa And The Vibe.

The Classical & World Fusion Stage will be headlined by the T Bone Afrika All Stars and there will also be performances by Lost Latinos, Lufuno Ndou, Liam Carter, Charlie James Finnie and The Tenor (Joshua Daniel).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Jazz Stage will be headlined by the Cool Jazz Collective with sets by Mojo Mules, Ocular, the Jamie Glew-Osborn Trio and Silky Wilford.

The Acoustic Stage will be headlined by Jake Brown and there will be performances by Michael Green, Murray Chattell, Emmi Fortune, Ben Hamilton, Keira McNally, Kaia Clarke, Max G, Dangerfox, Rustic Dream, Alma Acoustic, Danny Pollard and Formerly Dressed.

The Beats, Lyric and Poetry Stage will be headlined by Hxrmz, Nevmore, Riice and Leo and during the day there will be performances by Growing Nai and Abby, Benjamin Pepperell, Florence Sibley, Mr Milisé, Marvin Hagglar, SILVR13, FFSYTHO and DJ Mark Ski, Coulton, X-It, MOFH, Lewis Moreland, Lilbrxke, Loco Blax, J Carlyle, Har-Q, Sharnztee, Flatz and Napps.

Music on five of the six stages is from midday – with the Jazz Stage beginning at 1pm.

Admission into all of the stages is free.

For more information, visit https://www.northamptonmusicfestival.co.uk