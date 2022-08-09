Orbital, DJ Quantic, The Staves and Elder Island to headline Stowaway Festival next weekend

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Orbital will headline the opening night of Stowaway Festival.

The inaugural Stowaway Festival heads to the region next weekend, with Orbital, DJ Quantic, The Staves and Elder Island headlining the event.

Electronic music pioneers Orbital are headlining the opening night on Friday, August 19, with internationally renowned genre-fusing musician and DJ Quantic headlining the following night.

The Staves and Elder Island will close the festival on Sunday, August 21, with co-headline sets.

Talking about headlining Stowaway, Orbital said: “Really looking forward to playing Stowaway Festival.

“We love this kind of festival where there is much more to do than just watch us, although you’d be mad to miss our set.

“We always enjoy exploring the hidden happenings and beautiful countryside - you never know where you will end up.”

Created in 2017 as the Festival Of Beer, 2022 sees the festival relaunch as Stowaway at Blackpit Brewery in Stowe.

Music will take place across multiple stages and there will also be comedy and other performing arts as well as hidden parties, banquets in the woods, wild swimming and canoeing, wellness, relaxation and kids’ activities as well as artisan food and drink - including beer from the on-site brewery.

Festival founder Duncan Wheeler said: “We originally created The Festival of Beer as a way for our friends, and friends of friends, to get together and have a great time in our beautiful woodlands and as a way of promoting the Blackpit beer we brew here on the farm.

“We’ve learned so much over the past five years and the festival has grown and grown.

“We’re so excited to relaunch as Stowaway and can’t wait to welcome new friends to this very special place.”

Joining the headline acts will be Erol Alkan, Nightmares On Wax (DJ set), Norman Jay MBE, Roni Size, Luke Una, Ishmael Ensemble, Dr Banana, Gina Breeze as well as dozens of other performers including corto.alto, James Alexander Bright, All Day Breakfast Café, Sam Don, Miche, Chez de Milo, Mix Nights (Saffron Records), Gallegos, Frenic Live, Thrilogy, J. Morrison, Admin, Felix Joy, Social Service Crew, Alba, Shush, Robbins, Junior Jungle, George Powell, Immi Dash, Maya Law, Damian Gee, Listen Here, Robots With No Soul, Transistor Rhythms, Balearic Ultras, Daniel Dalton, Rikki Humphrey, Lawrence Daffurn, James Lambert, Harvey Skipper, Jon Chase, Ninjo, Lonely Numbers, Aidy West, ATMA, Joe Moan, M-Cutz and Mermaid Chunky.

Comedy performers include Russel Kane, Suzie Ruffell and Laura Lexx and there will also be theatre and activities for children.

Adult tickets cost £129 before fees which includes camping and car parking.

Child tickets cost £40. Festival goers bringing a ‘live-in’ vehicle will require an additional £25 pitch pass.

Glamping packages are also available via https://www.perfectlypitchedproductions.com/stowaway.