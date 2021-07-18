One Voice concert to showcase county acts at The Deco

One Voice organiser Tommy Gardner at The Deco theatre.

Musicians from across the county will take to the stage next weekend for the One Voice concert.

After having been delayed a number of times because of the coronavirus, the two part show will head to The Deco theatre on Saturday, July 24.

Acts playing featured on a fundraising compilation CD, which was put together by musician and producer Tommy Gardner and released in August last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Gardner said: “After the previous postponements, we’re all really looking forward to the concert finally taking place

“We’re really excited to be at The Deco theatre with so many of Northampton’s best loved artists in one day.

“Being here makes you realise what it’s going to be like with a real audience, not a virtual one, cheering acts on.”

The afternoon concert will begin at 2pm and feature sets by Tu-Kay & Ryan, Scott Walters, Velvet Engine, Saving Amy, Celine Ellis, Kara Hamer, Tony Carr and Jennah.

The evening concert will begin at 7pm and feature the Northampton Male Voice Choir, Billy Lockett, That Joe Payne, Jess Orestano, Greg Coulson, Amii Dawes, Joe Corkram and Philclarkful.

It will be hosted by Kerry Cosh from BBC Radio Northampton.

While One Voice is taking place after the planned lifting of coronavirus restrictions, both concerts will be socially distanced.

Mr Gardner added: “I think it’s going to take a little while for people to feel completely comfortable in attending a large event in a theatre but it’s important to say the team at The Deco do a great job in making sure we’re all safe.

“Bookings will be put in socially distanced groups, with space from other people.”

For many of the acts performing, it will be their first gig since Covid restrictions were removed.

Mr Gardner said: “It’s been really nice speaking to the acts, we’ve managed to keep most of them from the original dates.

“It’s hard to check everyone’s diaries but we’ve managed to keep a good majority.

“I’ve spoken to a lot of them recently and they’re really looking forward to performing in front of real audiences again.

“I hope there’s going to be a great buzz.

“There’s a lot of acts and we’re hoping that each will have about 15 minutes so we’re going to see about three or four songs from each artist.”

One Voice The Concert will take place at the Abington Square theatre in Northampton and will be raising money for the Northamptonshire Community Foundation’s coronavirus response and recovery fund.

Mr Gardner added: “The foundation do amazing work supporting local groups, giving out grants and funds and its charities supported by the foundation which really feel the benefit from this.

“By attending this concert, you’re supporting all these organisations, the artists and the venue.” Tickets cost £10 and are available via www.thedeco.co.uk