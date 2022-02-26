Olly Murs cancels Northampton headline show after major knee surgery

Olly Murs has cancelled his summer tour.

Olly Murs has been forced to cancel his headline gig at Franklin’s Gardens and the rest of his summer tour after undergoing major knee surgery.

The show was due to take place on Saturday, June 25, at the home of the Northampton Saints.

However, due to the unavoidable surgery, Murs is now required to undergo six months of rehab.

He said: “I am absolutely gutted to have to cancel my summer tour this year, but unfortunately I’ve had to have new major knee surgery.

“I’m devastated I won’t be performing these shows and can only apologise for any inconvenience caused. Rest assured I will be fighting fit for new music later this year.”

All ticket holders will be contacted via email by their point of purchase and will be offered a full refund.

Those who purchased via AXS will also be given the opportunity to exchange their tickets for Pete Tong & The Heritage Orchestra’s concert on the same weekend.

Chief Executive of Northampton Saints Mark Darbon said: “It’s a great shame Olly won’t be performing later this year, and we wish him our very best wishes for a speedy recovery.

“However, we are still very much looking forward to welcoming Pete Tong to cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens in June. It promises to be an incredible show by one of the best DJs of all time.”

For more information, please contact [email protected]

Refunds for Saints’ hospitality packages are available by contacting [email protected]

Organisers are not seeking to rearrange the concert for later in the year and are currently looking to source a replacement act.

Pete Tong & The Heritage Orchestra’s Ibiza Classics show is on Friday, June 24.