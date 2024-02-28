'The young cast’s energy, vigour and talent speaks volumes about the dedication and skill of everyone involved' (photo: Ashleigh Standage)

NMTC Youth Society’s performance of Lionel Bart’s classic musical was a triumph with many stand-out moments. The high standard of performance across the board, challenging to achieve in any production, was particularly noteworthy in this youth theatre setting.

The opening scene showcased the orphans marching down the split staircase, immersing the audience straight into the Dickensian world of poverty, crime and corruption.

The story of Oliver Twist, the workhouse orphan who is adopted by Fagin and the Artful Dodger into a world of crime, is familiar to many.

The young cast’s energy, vigour and talent speaks volumes about the dedication and skill of everyone involved in this production, from the director (Katy Batchelor), and creative team (Melanie Balderson, Rod Iliffe, Philip Elvidge) and chair (Fiona Luck), to the orchestra in the pit to the performers and production team.

The cast infused their performance with so much personality that, by the second half, the audience eagerly anticipated the introduction of each new character.

In fact, there were so many great performances, it was hard to pick out only a few.

Oscar D’Amore’s portrayal of Oliver Twist was genuinely moving. Despite it being his first ever performance, his naturalness worked to his advantage, pulling at the audience’s heartstrings. His solos, especially in Who will Buy?, allowed his voice to shine brightly against the dark backdrop of his character’s grim circumstances.

Another young newcomer to the stage, Benjy Bates, gave a punchy performance as the Artful Dodger, capturing his cheeky charm to a tee.

Alpher Gwenzi, playing Bill Sykes, brought an ominous presence to the second half, ramping up the tension leading up to the scene where he brutally bludgeons Nancy.

Daniel Austin tenderly captured Fagin’s feigned fatherliness, partly through his physicality. A standout moment was his solo Reviewing the Situation, during which he held the audience’s attention in a vice-like grip.

Nancy, played on Thursday by Eleanor Butt, gave a gutsy performance. She blossomed in the spotlight holding her own as she delivered her solos including the memorable As Long as He Needs Me with confidence. Mr Bumble played by Harvey Warren and Widow Corney played by Cydnee Sherman injected a bawdy comic touch.

The choreography of the show was a joy to watch from the opening scene when the orphans marched in tight unison down the split staircase to the set song and dance numbers. The energy and commitment of every single cast member was apparent.

Turning to the production, the set, lighting and costumes enhanced the visual story telling of the classic tale. The spotlights picked out the young performers as they delivered solo after solo and the smoky lighting created the atmosphere of the grim streets of 19th century London. The vibrant pops of colour from the ragged brightly coloured handkerchiefs to Nancy’s glorious red dress provided a satisfying contrast to the muted backdrop.

The orchestra in the pit elevated the show through seamless interplay between music and acting, elevating the emotional atmosphere without overshadowing a single word of the dialogue.

The show which lasted just over two hours, seemed to fly by and the audience showed their enthusiasm with a standing ovation at the end. Sadly the show ran only for three nights closing on Saturday.