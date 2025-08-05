Northants Sings Out choir to bring club classics to the stage on inaugural UK tour

Northants Sings Out

Cross-genre community choir Northants Sings Out have announced their debut headline tour – which includes two shows in the county

Club Classics Live on Stage will see the homegrown 60-strong group of singers take it back to the old school, performing the biggest dance hits of the last 30 years live in a seven-date tour.

The first NSO tour - celebrating the enduring influence of club culture on generations of music fans – will begin in Hertford before heading to Corby, Birmingham, London, Hastings, Northampton and Manchester with dates between September to December.

Shows will see the choir led by Gareth Fuller, whose credits include Liam Gallagher, Elton John, Sting and Pavarotti, pay homage to generation-defining 1990s and 2000s club classics - all reimagined in harmony with live rhythm, vocal choreography and club-ready beats.

As part of the long tour, NSO will celebrate international DJs, producers and vocalists including Fatboy Slim and Robyn S, as well as the global funk, soul and disco legends who inspired dance music such as Chaka Khan, Chic and Nile Rodgers.

NSO Artistic Director Gareth Fuller said: “This tour is a huge moment – not just for us as a choir, but for every person who’s ever danced like nobody’s watching.

“Club Classics Live on Stage is a love letter to the music from almost every genre that brought us together on dance floors, be it in the kitchen, a family party, wedding, festival or rave.

“Now reimagined in glorious harmony by a community choir that’s as real as it gets, with most living through the many decades we’ll be celebrating on stage.

“These songs were the soundtrack to our youth, our joy, and our resilience – and now, we’re bringing them back to life with choir voices and a whole lot of heart.”

The choir - who won over millions of new fans after reaching the 2024 final of Britain’s Got Talent - have warmed up for the tour by opening for X-Factor series one vocalists G4 on the four-piece’s Phantom of the Popera tour across concert halls, festivals, theatres, and music venues across the country this May and July.

In July, singers from NSO were the first community choir to appear with DJ AG, the viral London-based streaming star reaching millions with his live open-deck format, performing their blistering live arrangements of Robyn S’ Show Me Love’ and Fatboy Slim’s ‘Praise You’ in Brixton, as well as countless viewers across the world.

Known for delivering big choral favourites which led to a slew of A-list celebrity supporters backing their journey and music, NSO have received endorsements from the ‘Queen of Pop’ Madonna, broadcaster Chris Evans and funk-soul icon Chaka Khan.

Under acclaimed choirmaster Gareth Fuller, who directed the choir at Liam Gallagher’s sell-out Knebworth shows attended by more than 160,000 fans, NSO are now into their 11th year after celebrating 10 years in the business in 2024.

The 25 to 65-year-old group of singers from Northamptonshire originate from a variety of backgrounds and are dedicated to creating a sound that demonstrates the community they share through their warm energy and enthusiastic performance.

A rapturous performance of the traditional 1876 hymn ‘It Is Well’ seamlessly transitioning into a high energy cover of ‘90s Robyn dance classic ‘Show Me Love’ resulted in the Northants army of singers receiving a standing ovation from the audience - and four straight ‘Yes’ votes from judges.

Northants Sings Out is made up of voices from across Northamptonshire.

Over time, this has included work-based choirs from some of the UK’s most prominent companies including Unilever, Barclays, Carlsberg and Volkswagen.

Despite none of its singers coming from a professional vocal performance background, Northants Sings Out proudly proves that community voices can do extraordinary things, one show-stopping performance at a time.

Tickets for the NSO headline tour are available via https://www.northantssingsout.com and venues.

NSO will play the following dates:

September 6 - Beam Theatre, Hertford

September 12 - Gaia At The Core In Corby

October 24 - Hockley Social Club, Birmingham

November 1- Peckham Levels, London

November 8 – White Rocks Theatre, Hastings

November29 - Royal & Derngate Theatre, Northampton

December 19- The Deaf Institute, Manchester