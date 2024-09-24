Northants Sings Out Choir and Abba tribute act to perform at Market Square re-opening celebration

The Northants Sings Out choir on stage at the A Perfect Day festival at Delapre Park in Northampton on Sunday, June 16, 2024. Photo by David Jackson.

The Northants Sings Out Choir and The Magic of Abba will be helping to celebrate the official re-opening of the Market Square next month.

Both acts will be performing in Northampton at the weekend event which takes place on Saturday, October 19 and Sunday, October 20.

More acts are due to be added to both days with BBC Music Introducing curating the line-up on the Saturday with the team behind the Northampton Music Festival curating the Sunday take over.

On both days there will also be activities for all of the family and an array of food and drink from local businesses and vendors as well as other market traders.

The Market Place will host a series of different themed ‘zones’ including a discovery zone where people will be able to find out more about the history of the market and wider town and a family zone where there will be an illusions show, a circus workshop, balloon makers and face painters.

There will also be a sports zone with information about sports across the town.

There will be an opening ceremony to officially open the Market Square at midday on the Saturday.

Earlier this year, the Northants Sings Out Choir reached the final of Britain’s Got Talent.

They also performed on the main stage at the A Perfect Day Festival at Delapre Park.

Northants Sings Out will perform on the Sunday with The Magic Of Abba on the Saturday.

Admission to both events is free.

For more information, visit https://www.westnorthants.gov.uk/northampton-market/reopening-northampton-market-square/northampton-market-square-opening