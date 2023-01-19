Northants singer songwriter Liam Taylor discusses Eddz debut EP Happiness Doesn't Always Last

Eddz. Photo by Dammo Photography.

Following a run of singles in the last two years, Eddz released his debut EP Happiness Doesn’t Always Last, in December.

The four-track record by Northampton singer-songwriter Liam Taylor featured a mixture of new material as well as tracks released earlier in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Taylor’s debut gig as Eddz was only in May, he ended the year opening for both Hard-Fi and Blur’s Dave Rowntree at the Craufurd Arms in Milton Keynes.

Reflecting on the EP, Taylor said: “I’m pleased with the response, I always get nervous when releasing new music as you always want the listener to love it as much as you do yourself.

Most Popular

“The feedback has all been positive, not only from Eddz followers but also from the music industry.

“One of my highlights from last year was being lucky enough to support Hard-Fi at The Craufurd Arms. This was their first show in eight years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a Blur fan, it was certainly cool to have been on the same line-up with Dave Rowntree.”

Happiness Doesn’t Always Last features previous singles What We Wish To See and Ignorance alongside new songs Wandering and A Life Well Spent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The EP was recorded and produced at Foundry Street Studio in Northampton by Adam Gammage and Greg Coulson and mastered by Dave Crawford at Plastic Street Studios.

It also features Anna Jaichner who recorded additional vocals on the chorus of the EP’s lead track, What We Wish To See.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taylor has been a familiar face on the county music scene for a number of years, previously playing in both The Keepers and The Comms.

While both were based around more traditional band line ups, Eddz sees Taylor perform solo to backing tracks, with a sound influenced more by the likes of Sleaford Mods, Billy Nomates and Willis Earl Beal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talking about the record, Taylor said: “The EP ventures into the everyday struggles and experiences we deal with within our day-to-day lives.

“What We Wish To See looks at the pressures of being perfect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In everyday life, people strive for perfection, this is not always possible.

“Without perfection, people fear that they are letting friends and loved ones down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These slip-ups can linger and play on their minds. We must remember that in life, nobody is perfect.

“Wandering highlights the struggles we have when feeling lost and the journey we follow when figuring out who we are as a person and A Life Well Spent talks about everyone's struggles with money and how dependent we are on having it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

This month Eddz will be opening for Opus Kink at The Black Prince as part of Independent Venue Week and will be returning to the studio with Gammage and Coulson at the end of the month to record new material.

Away from Eddz, Taylor will be heading out on tour with Billy Sullivan in March for a run of dates across the UK as part of the former frontman of The Spitfires’ new band.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taylor said: “It will be a new experience heading out on so many dates and getting to play at new venues around the UK.

“The band will be playing The 100 Club in London at the end of March, the iconic venue is on my tick list of places to perform and another highlight is that we will be heading over to Montbeliard in France.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sullivan is due to release his debut solo album Paper Dreams on March 10.