Industrial metallers Fleisch release their new single Workout this week.

The track is the latest by the Northants trio and follows recent singles Fuel and Firefly.

Workout is described as an explosion of adrenalizing beats and caustic synth lines capable of devouring any goth-littered dancefloor.

The track transitions between clean vocals and ferocious growls, with a sound influenced by the electrified aggression of Combichrist and Rammstein with the dance-worthy electricity of Cubante and Front 242.

Fleisch are singer, guitarist and sequencer Jonny Blunsdon, drummer Connal Bower and bassist Martin Davey.

Workout was mastered by Damage Audio’s Ben Farestvedt and will be accompanied by a video shot by Sharkroom Productions.

Following its release, Fleisch are planning two further singles before the release of their third studio album which is expected to follow this winter.

Their debut album Mine was released in 2016 and its successor The Kite in 2022.

This week, they will join Heart Of A Coward at the inaugural Island Festival in Northampton.