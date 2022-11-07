Northants community choirs are coming together for ‘charismatic’ annual sell out show

The critically acclaimed Northants Sings Out (NSO) Community Choir is bringing its highly anticipated annual show to Northampton this week.

The sell-out concert - taking place at The Deco Theatre on Saturday, November 12 at 7.30pm - will see 150 voices from the county’s finest musically energetic combined choir dazzle listeners with uplifting songs from a variety of genres including soul, pop, reggae and gospel.

NSO promises a night of “spine-tingling, show-stopping live music that must be experienced to be believed.”

Founder of the NSO Choir, Gareth Fuller, leading the Choir in practice.

Most Popular

Spokeswoman for NSO, Katharine Ellis, said: “There are still a few tickets available for what promises to be a fantastic show, an awesome mix of soul, disco, gospel, both modern and traditional.

“NSO will have you swooning at their harmonies and on your feet for a good boogie, there’s something for everyone, at the Deco Theatre this Saturday.”

The choir will be led by nationally esteemed choir director, Gareth Fuller, who has performed for the Queen and led voices for Liam Gallagher’s recent Knebworth Park shows, and accompanied by live band, ‘The Collective.’

The NSO choir was created over 10 years ago by husband-and-wife duo, Gareth Fuller and Sherina White-Fuller, to create a vocal family regardless of experience or ability, to help build people’s confidence in a way that would positively impact them in all aspects of their lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The coronavirus pandemic forced NSO into a lengthy hiatus and the singers went from performing onstage to belting out songs in their own homes via group Zoom calls before they were eventually able to reunite in person at last year’s performance.

Katharine said: “Many of the choir members have increased their confidence, found friendship and community as part of the NSO family, especially coming out of the pandemic, which - for some - was an isolating experience.

“The welcoming inclusive culture at NSO does much more than create a place to sing, it creates a harmonious place to be with others.”

The NSO Choir first performed as a collective in November 2019 at the Royal & Derngate, with many of its members performing for the very first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their 2020 performance had to be cancelled due to the pandemic but Gareth produced a virtual event by getting all of the choir's members to perform at home using their phones and then editing the videos together to create one heart-stopping performance.

Part of NSO is made up from a small choir of foster carers and adopters, who come together once a week to sing and support each other with the challenges that looking after children can bring.

Calling themselves ‘One Voice’, its members donate a number of tickets to foster children and their families across the county so they can enjoy the annual show.

Katharine added: “Its members support each other through the ups and downs of life, standing together they find comfort and solace in the voices of the collective.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In a world that is full of stress and worry, NSO gives its members a place to be lifted, be heard, be safe and belong and they are excited to share their sound.”