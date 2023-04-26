Northamptonshire Maestro turns 60 this week and runs Belfast Marathon for musical Youth Charity.

Stephen Bell is the Belfast born, Musical Director of the award winning Northampton Male Choir, the Conductor of the Market Harborough Orchestra, the resident Conductor of the UK’s finest Youth Brass Band, Youth Brass 2000 and associate conductor for the Championship GUS Band: and on April 25th 2023 Stephen turns 60 and 5 days later he will be running the Belfast Marathon on April 30th to raise money for charity.

Stephen will be running the Belfast Marathon some 41 years after he first ran this Marathon and has a bold ambition to beat his 1982 time - some 41 years later. Speaking of this outrageous goal Stephen said “Well, at the ripe age of 19 I was pretty fit but I hadn’t actually done much training for it at the time. This time around I’ve ben training 6 days a week since January and putting in some serious miles each week to get to the level of fitness I am at the moment”

Stephens Marathon efforts are focussed on raising money for Youth Brass 2000 (Charity number ) as part of their find raising efforts to send the band to the European Youth Brass Band finals in Malmo, Sweden in May 2023. Talking of Youth Brass Stephen said “the Young Musicians in this band are superb. They won the UK Championship in March for the 10th year in a row and now we can represent the UK at a European Level and bring home an international title - we’re working extremely hard to impress the judges.

Conductor Stephen Bell turns 60 April 25th

To make a contribution to the Marathon Fund Raising follow the link below. Stephen is aiming to beat his 1982 time of 4 Hours 17 Minute and 24 seconds.