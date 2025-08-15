Northampton town centre busker praised for ‘infectious zeal’ and putting smiles on faces

A Northampton town centre busker has been praised for his “infectious zeal and friendliness”, as well as putting smiles on the faces of people who walk past.

Lloyd Francis, known to many as Bim, has been busking on Abington Street and the Market Square since June and is quickly becoming a much-loved local legend.

From Montserrat, Lloyd’s performance name is Bimsha and as many people stop to talk to him in the streets of Northampton, he tells them his name is Bim.

Bim’s music journey began in primary school, when he was often distracted from lessons by band practice and would sneak off to listen.

“I realised from a young age I had a natural ear for music and I easily picked up tunes by listening and playing them back,” Bim told the Chronicle & Echo.

“I started my own bands and played in other people's, doing performances on cruise ships and island hopping tours.

“I toured and played with Arrow, who was well known for the calypso track Hot, Hot, Hot, and also toured and played with Onion, Burning Flames and the Baygon Band performing calypso and reggae.”

Having recorded with a band called Chad at Air Studios in Montserrat, he met many stars who attended there – such as Stevie Wonder, Sting, Elton John and The Rolling Stones.

Bim came to Northampton this year because he wanted to see his mother who is in her nineties. The last time he saw her was 2009 and she has resided in the UK for more than 30 years.

Bim arrived in the town in mid-April and started busking to help fund his plane ticket home in November, but admits he is tempted to stay for longer as he has made so many friends. He has never visited Northampton before and praised the community as “very kind and friendly”.

Bim’s favourite busking spot is Abington Street due to footfall and people often stop, wave, donate and have a dance as they pass.

“It’s really good to see that and it makes playing more enjoyable,” said Bim, who hopes to perform at other venues and pubs in the town before returning home.

“The people of Northampton have been amazing, so kind, generous and friendly. They say they love reggae music and my guitar playing as it brings the music more to life. I love interacting with people and getting them to smile.”

Bim described the response from the community as “overwhelming” and he likes to receive song requests from those who enjoy his performances.

Bim is currently earning enough to pay for his bus tickets into town, which amounts to £25 per week, as well as food costs during his stay in the town. The money he makes varies daily so he still has more to raise to cover the cost of his plane ticket home later this year.

Though he will be sad to leave Northampton, with some friends who have even said they do not want him to leave, he knows he will not enjoy the English winter months.