Northampton singer-songwriter Andy Crofts hits the road to showcase new single and LP

Andy Crofts is releasing a single, LP and embarking on a UK tour

That's because the talented front man of town band The Moons is releasing a new single, a new album, and also heading out on an eight-date solo acoustic UK tour.

And that tour includes a special homecoming date at The Black Prince on Abington Square in Northampton on Sunday, November 19.

The excitement all kicks off this Friday (Oct 20) with the release of Crofts' new single, a stunning live cover of the David Bowie classic The Man Who Sold The World.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

Andu Crofts plays live at The Black Prince in Northampton on November 19

The track was recorded at Crofts' sold-out show at the world famous The 100 Club in London last year, when the singer-songwriter was accompanied on stage by the The Lunar String Quartet.

The Man Who Sold The World is available on limited edition 7-inch vinyl, download and on all the usual streaming services, and is backed by The Moons' classic and Crofts composition, English Summer.

The single is the forerunner to the November release of a new Crofts solo LP, called Live At The 100 Club.

The Man Who Sold The World is not included on the 14-track LP which is a trawl through Crofts' catalogue of tunes written for The Moons as well as solo projects, including the likes of Chinese Whispers, The Old Brigade, The Lone Wolf and Sometimes.

Andy Crofts releases his new LP on November 17

Crofts, a member of music legend Paul Weller's touring and recording band for close to 15 years, is now based in Worthing

But he grew up in Northampton and is always keen to return and perform in the town he considers home when he gets the chance.

On tour he will travel all over the country, from Brighton to Glasgow, with the first date on London on November 18.

The date at The Black Prince the following night will be Crofts' first in the town since a sold-out two-night stint at The Playhouse Theatre on Clare Street in September last year.

Tickets for the acoustic gig are available now from theblackprincenn.com/events and are priced at £10 plus booking fee.

Support on the night will come from Toni Sancho.

The Man Who Sold The World can be download and streamed now, with the limited edition vinyl available to buy from cargorecordsdirect.co.uk priced £8.49 plus delivery.

The LP, Live At The 100 Club, is released on Friday, November 17, with the limited edition transparent red/blue vinyl also available from cargorecordsdirect.co.uk, priced at £21.99 plus delivery.

Both are released on Crofts' own Colorama Records label.

Single tracklist: A - The Man Who Sold The World; B - English Summer