Northampton radio station shortlisted in national Community Radio Awards 2021

A Northampton radio station has made the shortlist in the yearly national Community Radio Radio Awards.

NLive Radio was one of the lucky five radio stations across the UK to be named in the 'Entertainment Show of the Year' category shortlist for their show 'Afternoon Delight With John Leivers'. The shortlist was whittled down from over 430 entries from stations from every corner of the UK.

Presenter of the award-nominated radio show at NLive, John Leivers, said: “I’ve been broadcasting for nearly 10 years and have been with NLive Radio since 2016, where I’ve learned so much.

“The show is such fun to do. Its not just about the music and fun features. I enjoy interviewing people and being able to tell their stories on-air. I like talking about what’s going in Northampton; it’s what our listeners like to hear and what good local radio is all about.

"I’d like to thank the great family of presenters at NLive and the support of our station manager, Martin, for his continued support.”

The annual Community Radio Awards was established in 2016 to celebrate community radio and all the hard work and time that volunteers put into their local stations, radio shows and communities.

The not-for-profit awards are judge-led with 60 judges selected from the community radio sector, academics and other professionals within the radio industry. They are run by a team of volunteers with experience of radio in all forms and sectors from student radio and community radio to the BBC and commercial radio.

Station manager, Martin Steers - who is also chairing the awards - said: "We are delighted to have been recognised among a large number of other stations doing great work across the UK.

"As the local radio station for Northampton we are passionate about the town, and everyone in it, and John’s show is a great blend of fantastic entertainment, local content and interviews and great music.”

The winners of this year's Community Radio Awards will be revealed in a ceremony at the Coventry Transport Museum on Saturday, October 23.

Director of the awards, Maxine Jones, said: “As face-to-face events resume, it’s great to get together and celebrate the hard work of the last 18 months. Many stations have further cemented their essential community role in this time and it is great to reflect.

“It is clear to see from this, that passionate presenters, volunteers, and staff are really there for their audiences.

“We wish NLive Radio good luck and can’t wait to host the ceremony in Coventry next month.”