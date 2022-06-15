Northampton Music Festival returns this Sunday with dozens of acts set to perform

Sarpa Salpa

More than 60 acts will play across six-stages and at two ‘pop-up’ locations when the Northampton Music Festival returns this weekend.

The free event takes place in the town centre, with the Main Stage in Northampton’s Market Square headlined by indie quartet Sarpa Salpa.

Sarpa Salpa frontman Marcus Marooth said: “Having grown up in Northampton, I always used to look out for all the events we could try and get a slot for and festivals were always top of the list.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“There are some fantastic festivals in Northampton that we’ve been lucky enough to play at and to be invited to headline NMF22 is really great. We can’t wait to get out there and give it everything we’ve got.”

BBC Music Introducing in Northampton presenter Kerrie Cosh, who has worked with festival organisers to curate the Main Stage line up, said: “We are delighted to be working with Northampton Music Festival once again to showcase a wide range of talent from within our county.

“Northampton is a melting pot of diverse and multi-talented artists - and we’re always discovering new musicians we're desperate to share with music lovers.

“We can’t wait to bring that energy to the Market Square stage this year.”

Joining Sarpa Salpa on the Main Stage will be Pure Genius, Phantom Isle, Lay It Down, Sharmaine, Gabriel Halford & Dave Crawford, Hana Brooks, Mystic Crew, Richard Exall’s Shooting Stars, Wellingborough Gospel Choir and SIGNING Stars.

The World Music Stage in the Guildhall Courtyard will be headlined by the TBone Afrika Allstars and also feature The Ivor Johnson Band, Plastic Visual, Brazilian Vibes, Paul Jackson, Inta Africa and Durgesh & Friends.

The Jazz Stage at the Guildhall Hotel will be headlined by the Alex Clarke Duo with sets by Wayne Matthews Trio, Day-Hood & Co, The Krupa Connection, Day Wyllie Quartet and Elle Delaney & Co.

The Classical Stage in the Northampton Museum Courtyard will be headlined by David Blackadder and Richard Holloway and also feature performances by Rob Colley, Wellingborough Gospel Choir, Kay Warcaba and Joshua S Bell.

The New Boots stage at The Black Prince will be headlined by Aryah with sets by Paul Ronney Angel, In Atoms, hazeyjane, Jasmine burns and Chargr.

The pop-up stage in Fish Street will feature performances by Ray Beck, Joseph Boyle, Tom Cayton, Scott Walters, Michael Green and Andreas Rose.

The pop-up stage at V&B in St Giles’ Square will feature Jake Brown, Charlie Tarry, Marc Checkley, Hannah Faulkner, Mae Stephens, Jon Delaney and Niamh Keating.

Both pop up stages have been curated in memory of Kate Coyle and Pop Spencer.

Element Courtyard will be hosting the Student Showcase Stage which will feature 15 acts from Northampton College and the University of Northampton.

Curriculum manager for Music and Performing Arts at Northampton College, Sarah Thursby, said: “Being part of Northampton Music Festival is an important experience for our students and an insight into life in the music industry and the reality of a large-scale event.

“We go through a rigorous audition process to select the acts who will perform on the day and for many of the students the festival will be their first professional and, importantly, their first paid gig.

“For both Northampton College and the university students, the chance to collaborate and represent the growing talent in our town is essential.

“Supporting the music community, events and profession in Northampton is at the heart of what we do.”

The Element Courtyard stage will be headlined by Worth A Show with sets by Osmium_Band_, Our Condolences, One Way Ticket, Mitsau, Back2Basics, Thrifted, Plastic Visual, New Age Jam, xtahc, Matt Jones, Katakuris, Sophie & Daisy, Tabitha Brown and The Stencil Pencils.

Northampton Music Festival takes place from 11.30am until 9pm on Sunday 19 June.