Northampton Music Festival date revealed and applications to perform open this week

Fans on the barrier watching Billy Lockett headline the Northampton Music Festival on Sunday, September 10, 2023. Photo by David Jackson.

The Northampton Music Festival will return in September and applications open this week for acts interested in playing at the annual event.

The festival will take place on Sunday, September 8, with stages again expected to be at different locations across the town centre.

Festival co-ordinator Tommy Gardner said: “I’m very excited for the return of the Northampton Music Festival.

“This year marks the 17th year of the festival. Over the years we have seen an incredible variety of hugely talented live and local performers and this year will be no exception.

“We are once again opening up applications for local artists whether that be individuals or groups to come forward and apply to perform at this year’s festival.

“All applications will be forwarded on to our team of stage curators as they work on building another amazing festival lineup.”

The festival’s main stage is traditionally in the Market Square which is currently being re-developed by West Northamptonshire Council. Last year, it temporarily moved to Abington Street.

While work is expected to finish this year in the Market Square, organisers will decide later this year where the main stage is located.

Last year, the main stage was headlined by Billy Lockett and also featured performances by acts including Fountain, Anti!i, Great Adamz, Chargr and Charlotte Carpenter.

An online application form for artists opens on Friday, February 9, at 9am and will close on Friday, April 12, at 6pm.