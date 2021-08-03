Northampton Music Festival 2021 will see 600 musicians perform across seven stages in the town centre

The festival, which takes place on Sunday, September 5, will celebrate Northampton’s rich music culture and give musicians and artists the chance to play in front of a home town crowd.

Town centre streets will be transformed into a hive of live music this September, with hundreds of performers showcasing their talents across multiple stages as part of the 2021 Northampton Music Festival.

The festival, which takes place on Sunday, September 5, will celebrate Northampton’s rich music culture and give musicians and artists the chance to play in front of a home town crowd.

More than 60 acts have already been confirmed for the free one-day spectacular, with a total of seven stages in and around the town centre hosting up to 600 individual performers.

Festival Director Graham Roberts said: “After such a difficult time for the music industry it feels incredible to finally be putting on a show for the whole town to come together and enjoy.

“Northampton is home to a wide array of talented performers and the festival gives them the perfect platform to showcase their talents at the Northampton Music Festival which is a staple in the town’s events calendar.

“We look forward to seeing everyone enjoying themselves in our town centre with a renewed sense of hope and optimism for a better time ahead.”

The main stage will be in Market Square with other performances scheduled to take place in All Saints Church, Element student union, Guildhall Courtyard, the Guildhall Hotel, Northampton Museum & Art Gallery courtyard and outside the former Ask restaurant.

The music festival is being staged in conjunction with West Northamptonshire Council and Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID).

Mark Mullen, Northampton Town Centre BID operations manager, said: “Ever since the easing of restrictions and the reopening of non-essential retail, the buzz has been back in Northampton. People are enjoying rediscovering their town centre and the music festival promises to be another fantastic occasion, with thousands of people coming into town to enjoy live music at a host of brilliant venues.

“Northampton is well known for producing innovative, ground-breaking performers and there is a real depth of talent in the town. NMF2021 gives artists the perfect platform to showcase their ability in front of an appreciative home-town crowd.”