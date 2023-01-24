Northampton Male Voice Choir kicks off new season with a new concert....and a recruitment drive

Northampton Male Voice Choir (NMVC), foremost Male Choir in the region, begins its 2023 concert season on Saturday 4 March with a concert in The Ferrers School, Higham Ferrers, having been invited back by the Rotary Club of Rushden to help raise funds for Rotary charities and Youth Programme.

NMVC’s calendar is rapidly filling up with bookings for the year ahead and beyond. Full details are available on the choir’s website https://www.nmvc.co.uk plus contact details for anyone wishing to book the choir for fundraising or other events.

NMVC Chairman, Mark York, says “Not only are we are gearing up for another extremely busy year of concerts and other performing opportunities, but we’re also planning another recruitment drive, calling on men in Northamptonshire and surrounding areas to join a new Charity Choir, led by NMVC Musical Director, Stephen Bell, to take part with NMVC in a major concert, later in the year, in aid of the Motor Neuron Disease Association.”

Northampton Male Voice Choir

MD, Stephen added “We’re looking to recruit men of all abilities and experience. And if you’ve never thought of singing with a choir, don’t worry - I’ll be working with the recruits so they’ll be well up to speed and ready in time to sing alongside NMVC in our Charity Concert.”

Full details of NMVC’s recruitment project will be published shortly. Meanwhile, anyone interested in finding out more about this project should contact Marc Bentley on 07999 942 390 or [email protected]

