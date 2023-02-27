Northampton is called music's most feminist town by internationally acclaimed music critic
The internationally acclaimed music critic, Norman Lebrecht, author of a new book on Beethovem, acclaims Northampton's Symphony Orchestra and the town's Northampton Bach Choir. Both musical organisations feature women composers in their upcoming concerts in March, causing the famous critic to call Northampton, "The Most Feminist Musical Town"
He also describes the Northampton Symphony Orchestra as onr of the United Kingdom's most dedicated amateur orchestras.
His website, slippedisc.com is read by people all over the world. This article will boost the town's cultural profile and provide great encouragement to both the orchestra and the Bach Choir.