Northampton farm set to showcase local talent in weekend of live music and barbecue

Elliotts' Rectory Farm's Spring Artisan Market in April 2022.

A Northampton farm is putting on a weekend of live music and good food this summer, where the public can attend free of charge to discover local talent.

‘Busking in the Barn’ is set to take place on Saturday, June 25 and Sunday, June 26 at Elliott’s Rectory Farm and already has a whole host of acts lined up, including Tu-Kay & Ryan, who have recently entered the top 30 on Amazon Music’s Movers and Shakers.

Hannah Lumley, from Elliott’s Rectory Farm, said: “We said at the start we wanted to be a place for the community and to support local talent. We hope this weekend will do that, and highlight just what a talented town we are.

“A big shout out needs to go to Tu-Kay and Ryan for believing in us at the start, and for giving up their time to help organise this super talented, jam packed event.”

There is already a whole host of acts lined up ranging from a Ukelele band to a rock band and even the farm’s in-house choir.

Visitors will be able to soak up the stunning surrounding countryside and enjoy refreshments from the farm’s bar, brew caravan and barbecue station as they are entertained with live music.

Elliott’s Rectory Farm told Chronicle & Echo they have ensured that all traders invited to this event share their values in selling locally sourced produce and using biodegradable packaging.

‘Busking in the Barn’ is still on the lookout for local talent to add to their weekend line-up but slots are filling up fast. Local musicians can register their interest by emailing [email protected]

The event will be keeping some open mic slots free for each day in case budding performers want to step onto the stage - perhaps after some dutch courage.

Entry is free for visitors using one of the three footpaths to get to the farm - if not, parking costs £5 for the day. Dogs on leads are welcome.