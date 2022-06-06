Northampton cleaning business stars on E4’s new Teen Mum Academy TV show

A Northampton-based cleaning business has featured on E4’s new TV series, ‘Teen Mum Academy.’

BICSc (the British Institute of Cleaning Science), whose headquarters is situated in Northampton, played a starring role in filming for Dragonfly’s Teen Mum Academy for E4.

The series features six ambitious teen mums as they embark on a bid to transform their lives by joining a course run by entrepreneur Jess Lizama, to learn the skills they need to succeed.

Teen Mum Academy Millie and baby Aliya. Photo by Dan Pick

Chief operating officer at BICSc, Neil Spencer-Cook, said: “BICSc were thrilled to appear on E4’s Teen Mum Academy.

“We are keen to encourage more young people to join the professional cleaning industry and discover there are numerous career pathways to succeeding in the sector.”

BICSc were invited to take part in the TV series to assist one teen mum, Millie, with aspirations to join the professional cleaning industry.

Millie was looking to kickstart her own business in cleaning and gain her first ever qualification. She undertook her training via the company’s virtual training suite before she was assessed in person at BICSc, which specialises in the training of cleaning operatives.

Mr Spencer-Cook continued: “Taking part in the TV series enabled us to shine a spotlight on the industry’s growing requirement for flexible training, which includes online learning options.

“With 80 to 90 percent of requests we are receiving being for virtual training, it is a trend that is clearly here to stay. Switching to online digital courses is helping to transform the training landscape and the benefits are multiple for candidates, allowing them to learn at their own pace and plan their personalised training sessions around their work and lifestyle.”

BICSc, since enhancing its online offering of digital training courses, claims it has more than 17,000 enrolments globally, which they say demonstrates a “rapid” rise in the requirement for digital training.