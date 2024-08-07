Northampton-born producer AINSO announces charity single "The Darkness" in aid of Cancer Research UK

AINSO, The returning producer looking to raise funds for Cancer Research UK

The electronic producer has announced that he will be releasing a new single called "The Darkness" on August 9th. The song is a personal one for the artist as it is inspired by their mother being diagnosed with cancer 4 years ago and a collection of personal experiences that have happened since the diagnosis. All proceeds from the track will be going towards Cancer Research UK.

The local producer had previously spent 3 years away from making music before announcing the new single called "The Darkness" on their social media and hopes to "raise as much money as possible". While the track will be widely available on all streaming platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music as of August 9th, it is already available to pre-order now through downloading it on Amazon. If anyone wants to support AINSO with the single you can pre-order the track by clicking on the link below and purchasing the track from there and AINSO's social media links will also be available below too if you want more updates on the track as it is released and what follows. Amazon Pre-order link for the track: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0D7YMD6WG AINSO's social media links: Facebook Instagram X (Formerly known as Twitter) TikTok YouTube