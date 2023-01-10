NLive Radio, the local radio station for Northampton, is looking to support a local organisation that supports the community of Northampton by launching a search for its charity of the year.

It’s part of a continued campaign and celebration of 5 years of broadcasting across the town as NLive Radio and being the station that loves Northampton.

Station Manager Martin Steers said; “We are passionate about our local community and try and do what we can to support local charities and community organisations, but we want to do more and picking a Charity of the year to support and champion feels the right thing to do”

Some of the NLive Radio volunteers celebrating 5 years of broadcasting across Northampton as NLive Radio the station that loves Northampton

Any registered charity can be nominated, as long as they are locally based and works to serve and support the people of Northampton. Nominations can be made by users, volunteers, supporters, or by charities themselves.

The deadline for nominations is the end of January via the form on the website nliveradio.com/charityoftheyear

The successful charity will receive free advertising on-air as well as on the website, priority promotion of the charities activities and who they are across the station, support of attendance at least at one event, and support with PR and communications/media.