Nile Rodgers performing at Franklin's Gardens in Northampton in 2019. Photo by David Jackson.

Nile Rodgers & CHIC have been revealed as the act which will headline the opening day of Fairport’s Cropredy Convention this summer.

The festival will return from Thursday, August 10 to Saturday, August 12, at its regular site on the Northamptonshire and Oxfordshire border.

Rodgers is a multiple Grammy Award winning songwriter, composer, producer, arranger and guitarist and also a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee.

As the co-founder of CHIC, Rodgers pioneered a musical language that generated chart-topping hits like Le Freak, the biggest selling single in the history of Atlantic Records and helped sparked the advent of hip-hop with Good Times.

His work in the CHIC Organization includes tracks such as We Are Family with Sister Sledge and I’m Coming Out with Diana Ross.

He has also produced for David Bowie, Madonna and Duran Duran resulting in record sales of more than 500 million albums and 100 million singles and has collaborated with the likes of Daft Punk, Daddy Yankee and Beyonce.

The opening day at Cropredy will begin with an acoustic set by hosts Fairport Convention who will be followed by Merry Hell, Wilson & Wakeman and Toyah Willcox & Robert Fripp before Nile Rodgers & CHIC headline.

The following day will be headlined by 10cc with sets by Fisherman’s Friends, Strawbs, Richie Owens and The Farm Bureau, Easy Star All-Stars, Peat & Diesel, Kiki Dee & Carmelo Luggeri and the Joshua Burnell & Band.

The closing day at Cropredy will be headlined by hosts Fairport Convention.

Richard Digance will open proceedings and be followed by Morganway, Beans on Toast, Solstice,

The Young 'uns and Gilbert O’Sullivan ahead of Fairport’s traditional three-hour show.

Three-day adult tickets for Cropredy Convention cost £165, two-day adult tickets £140 and one-day adult tickets £85.

Concessions for teenagers are available. Admission for children under 11-years-old is free.

Camping and parking passes are also available.

