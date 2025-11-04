Nightbus returning to Northampton for Passenger album headline gig

Nightbus.

Manchester duo Nightbus return to Northampton this weekend as part of an eight date UK tour supporting their debut album.

Nightbus released Passenger in October and on Sunday will headline The Black Prince.

The band’s acclaimed debut album melds reverb hefty melodies and dread-filled loops alongside 90s trip-hop, indie and electronica - with Jake Cottier’s production layered over Olive Rees’ pop sentimentality.

Nightbus formed in 2023, catching the ears of label and magazine So Young who subsequently released early singles.

Nightbus on stage at The Garibaldi in Northampton on Friday, May 17, 2024. Photo by David Jackson.

They quickly went onto receive support from across the BBC network, the Guardian, NME, Brooklyn Vegan and many others.

Talking about the album, Rees said: “We’re travellers in our own bodies; there’s an alter-ego nurturing our secrets, fantasies, shame, and fears, lost in the underworld of humanity.

“A dreamscape of tabu existence, things that define us but wouldn’t come up in casual conversations. This album is that traveller, the passenger.

“This self-destructive side can be triggered at any moment and you’ll experience life in a completely different light.

“It’s not about hiding that side, but if it were gone, what journey would it experience?”

A host of underground shows led to festival appearances at Left of the Dial, Blue Dot, Manchester Psych Fest and Float Along, headline shows in Paris, Manchester and London, and support shows with bdrmm across the UK.

Passenger was recorded at The Nave in Leeds with producer-engineer Alex Greaves and released via Melodic Records.

Returning to Northampton having previously played at The Garibaldi last year, at The Black Prince, they will be joined by Beings and The Cutter.

Nightbus headline the Abington Square venue on Sunday, November 9. Doors open at 7pm.

Tickets cost £15 in advance before fees via https://www.gigantic.com/nightbus-tickets/northampton-the-black-prince/2025-11-09-19-00

For more information, visit https://nightbusuk.bandcamp.com