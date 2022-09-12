Nick Oliveri to headline The Raven in Corby
The former Queens Of The Stone Age man is playing a series of acoustic shows across the UK.
Nick Oliveri is bringing his Death Acoustic Tour to Corby this winter.
The former Kyuss, Queens Of The Stone Age and Dwarves member is headlining The Raven Hotel on Friday, November 18.
The gig is one of eight acoustic shows Oliveri is playing across the UK.
Multi-instrumentalist Oliveri is best known for his time alongside Josh Homme in Queens Of The Stone Age.
Oliveri was a member of the band between 1998 and 2004 and played on the band’s albums Rated R and alongside Dave Grohl and Mark Lanegan on Songs for the Deaf, before departing.
He also featured on their 2013 record…Like Clockwork and records and tours with his band Mondo Generator,
The seventh volume of Oliveri’s compilation album N.O. Hits at All, was released last year.
Tickets for the gig at the Rockingham Road venue cost £14 in advance before fees.
For more information, visit www.heavypsychsounds.com and www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100077339365978