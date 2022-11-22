New single release from Northampton producer Hardcode and pop rising star Ronniee
RONNIEE is back with an infectiously catchy new track - Ready or not. This is a song about our current time but also a nod to our future endeavours. It takes the listener on a journey of self exploration in the midst of the world that causes you to question everything!
Working with Northampton based producer HARDCODE, Ronnie's new release is a catchy pop banger and will have you dancing whilst you simultaneously experience your very own existential crisis. In other words - It will have you bopping to all of your feels. ENJOY!
'Ready or Not’ featuring British singer songwriter Ronniee, who is scheduled for a chain of features released with DRKMODE, Lummin and others for 2023, releases her own music that she feels represents her as an artist.