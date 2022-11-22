News you can trust since 1931
New single release from Northampton producer Hardcode and pop rising star Ronniee

RONNIEE is back with an infectiously catchy new track - Ready or not. This is a song about our current time but also a nod to our future endeavours. It takes the listener on a journey of self exploration in the midst of the world that causes you to question everything!

By Suzanna StoreyContributor
39 minutes ago - 1 min read

Working with Northampton based producer HARDCODE, Ronnie's new release is a catchy pop banger and will have you dancing whilst you simultaneously experience your very own existential crisis. In other words - It will have you bopping to all of your feels. ENJOY!

'Ready or Not’ featuring British singer songwriter Ronniee, who is scheduled for a chain of features released with DRKMODE, Lummin and others for 2023, releases her own music that she feels represents her as an artist.

The new single Ready or Not from Ronniee
Northampton