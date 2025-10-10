New Model Army to bring Unbroken LP tour to the Roadmender
The band head to the Roadmender as one of 10 dates they are playing this month before heading to Europe.
Formed in Bradford in the early 1980s, the band Led by frontman Justin Sullivan meld punk rock, post-punk, and folk-rock genres.
New Model Army released their 16th album Unbroken last year and in 2023, they released the live double album Sinfonia – a performance recorded with the Sinfonia Leipzig Orchestra at the Tempodrum venue in Berlin.
Tickets for the gig on Thursday, October 16, cost £27.50 in advance before fees. Doors open at 7.30pm.
For more information, visit https://www.theroadmender.com/event/new-model-army-2/