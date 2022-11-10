News you can trust since 1931
New date and venue announced for the Northamptonshire Local Music Awards

Thousands of people nominated artists, events and venues from across Northamptonshire.

By David Jackson
4 minutes ago - 2 min read
The Northamptonshire Local Music Awards will now be at The Charles Bradlaugh.
A new time and location has been revealed for the inaugural Northamptonshire Local Music Awards.

The event was due to take place earlier this year at The Deco Theatre, but will now be held at The Charles Bradlaugh in Northampton on Monday, December 12.

More than 2,500 people nominated musicians and venues across 14 categories earlier this year following the launch of the event which organisers hope will become an annual date on the music calendar.

There will also be an Outstanding Contribution To Local Music award which will be decided independently by organisers and made to an individual that has gone above and beyond in support for the music scene within Northamptonshire.The ceremony had originally been due to take place in September but was postponed following the death of the Queen and the subsequent period of national mourning.

    The move to the Charles Bradlaugh follows a previously rescheduled date in November.

    In a statement, organisers said the venue change was “due to reasons beyond our control” and thanked everyone who has supported the event and staff at The Deco.

    The Northamptonshire Local Music Awards at The Charles Bradlaugh will take place from 7.30pm to 10pm.

    Tickets are on sale now and cost £10 before fees.

    For more information, visit http://northamptonshiremusicawards.com

    The shortlisted acts and awards categories are as follows:

    SONG OF THE YEAR

    Anti!i - Narcissist

    Tragic - Dishonoured Gentlemen

    Afreine - Plans To Be Loved

    Deanne Dexeter - Blind Eye

    Phantom Isle - 1992

    ALBUM OR EP OF THE YEAR

    Sarpa Salpa - A Feeling You Can’t Replace

    Femi Tahiru - D.E.M.O.S

    Jennah - Romance Is Dead

    Maddox Jones - Believe It

    Tu-Kay & Ryan - Passage Of Time

    MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

    DeBe - Not Cops

    Djin-Li - Pillow Talk

    Anti!i - Hells Jungle

    Flash Peasants - 3 Day Week

    The Big Dirty - Swine

    POP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

    Sharmaine

    Jennah

    Maddox Jones

    Great Adamz

    Afreine

    RAP / GRIME / HIP-HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

    remieworld

    Napps

    Krankhead

    FFSYTHO?!

    RB Capone

    INDIE / ROCK / ALTERNATIVE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

    Rolling Thunder

    Sarpa Salpa

    Phantom Isle

    Katie Malco

    Stormbringer

    R&B / JAZZ / BLUES ARTIST OF THE YEAR

    Jazz Colossus

    Greg Coulson

    Elle Delaney

    Jake Brown

    HarQStics

    DANCE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

    King Koi

    Middleground

    AON

    Carly Wilford

    Mousai

    ACOUSTIC FOLK ARTIST OF THE YEAR

    Tu-Kay & Ryan

    Nicky Newman

    Scott Walters

    Jordan & Harley

    Amii Dawes

    COVER ARTISTS OF THE YEAR

    Honey Honey – ABBA Tribute

    Six Feet Apart

    Sarah-Jayne Morley

    Pure Genius

    The Usual Suspects

    PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

    L30 Robinson

    Carly Wilford

    Harlz

    T33N T1TAN

    Young Chencs

    LOCAL MUSIC VENUE OF THE YEAR

    The Lab

    The Black Prince

    Fat Fugu

    The Garibaldi

    The Old Grocery Espresso Bar

    LIVE EVENT OR INITIATIVE OF THE YEAR

    One Voice The Concert

    Let Loose

    Lay It Down

    King Of Hearts

    Peace Gig For Ukraine (Spinadisc)

    SPECIALIST MUSIC SHOW OR PODCAST OF THE YEAR

    X-It Talks

    Shoetown Sounds (NLive Radio)

    The Scratched Record Podcast

    The Urban Show (Revolution Radio)

    Jason D Lewis, Inspiration FM

