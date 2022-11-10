The Northamptonshire Local Music Awards will now be at The Charles Bradlaugh.

A new time and location has been revealed for the inaugural Northamptonshire Local Music Awards.

The event was due to take place earlier this year at The Deco Theatre, but will now be held at The Charles Bradlaugh in Northampton on Monday, December 12.

More than 2,500 people nominated musicians and venues across 14 categories earlier this year following the launch of the event which organisers hope will become an annual date on the music calendar.

There will also be an Outstanding Contribution To Local Music award which will be decided independently by organisers and made to an individual that has gone above and beyond in support for the music scene within Northamptonshire.The ceremony had originally been due to take place in September but was postponed following the death of the Queen and the subsequent period of national mourning.

The move to the Charles Bradlaugh follows a previously rescheduled date in November.

In a statement, organisers said the venue change was “due to reasons beyond our control” and thanked everyone who has supported the event and staff at The Deco.

The Northamptonshire Local Music Awards at The Charles Bradlaugh will take place from 7.30pm to 10pm.

Tickets are on sale now and cost £10 before fees.

For more information, visit http://northamptonshiremusicawards.com

The shortlisted acts and awards categories are as follows:

SONG OF THE YEAR

Anti!i - Narcissist

Tragic - Dishonoured Gentlemen

Afreine - Plans To Be Loved

Deanne Dexeter - Blind Eye

Phantom Isle - 1992

ALBUM OR EP OF THE YEAR

Sarpa Salpa - A Feeling You Can’t Replace

Femi Tahiru - D.E.M.O.S

Jennah - Romance Is Dead

Maddox Jones - Believe It

Tu-Kay & Ryan - Passage Of Time

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

DeBe - Not Cops

Djin-Li - Pillow Talk

Anti!i - Hells Jungle

Flash Peasants - 3 Day Week

The Big Dirty - Swine

POP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Sharmaine

Jennah

Maddox Jones

Great Adamz

Afreine

RAP / GRIME / HIP-HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

remieworld

Napps

Krankhead

FFSYTHO?!

RB Capone

INDIE / ROCK / ALTERNATIVE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Rolling Thunder

Sarpa Salpa

Phantom Isle

Katie Malco

Stormbringer

R&B / JAZZ / BLUES ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jazz Colossus

Greg Coulson

Elle Delaney

Jake Brown

HarQStics

DANCE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

King Koi

Middleground

AON

Carly Wilford

Mousai

ACOUSTIC FOLK ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Tu-Kay & Ryan

Nicky Newman

Scott Walters

Jordan & Harley

Amii Dawes

COVER ARTISTS OF THE YEAR

Honey Honey – ABBA Tribute

Six Feet Apart

Sarah-Jayne Morley

Pure Genius

The Usual Suspects

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

L30 Robinson

Carly Wilford

Harlz

T33N T1TAN

Young Chencs

LOCAL MUSIC VENUE OF THE YEAR

The Lab

The Black Prince

Fat Fugu

The Garibaldi

The Old Grocery Espresso Bar

LIVE EVENT OR INITIATIVE OF THE YEAR

One Voice The Concert

Let Loose

Lay It Down

King Of Hearts

Peace Gig For Ukraine (Spinadisc)

SPECIALIST MUSIC SHOW OR PODCAST OF THE YEAR

X-It Talks

Shoetown Sounds (NLive Radio)

The Scratched Record Podcast

The Urban Show (Revolution Radio)